Coolio died of fentanyl overdose and had meth, heroin in system

12:02pm
Rapper Coolio, 59, died of a fentanyl overdose in September 2022.

Coolio is said to have been killed by a fentanyl overdose.

The 59-year-old Gangsta’s Paradise rapper was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles on 28 September, and died after 45 minutes of CPR from paramedics failed to resuscitate the star.

His family’s spokesperson, Jarel 'Jarez' Posey, told TMZ the performer had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system.

The outlet reported: "Coolio’s loved ones just got the news from the coroner - fentanyl killed the rapper - and he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system.

"Jarez tells us investigators determined Coolio’s severe asthma and decades-long use of cigarettes also played a factor in his death and his body’s inability to fight back."

Coolio - born Artis Leon Ivey Jr - died without a will, leaving his kids to inherit his US$300,000 (NZ$480,000) estate, which included all his personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies and royalties.

Mail Online reported the guest list for Coolio’s cremation was so "stringently limited that it even froze out some friends who had known him for decades".

DailyMail.com said the measure was taken to prevent a "possible outbreak of tension between the mothers of his children".

