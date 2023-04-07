Biden review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump

US President Joe Biden's administration has laid the blame on his predecessor, President Donald Trump, for the deadly and chaotic 2021 withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan that brought about some of the darkest moments of Biden's presidency.

The White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of the so-called "hotwash" of US policies around the ending of the nation's longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that Biden was "severely constrained" by Trump's decisions.

The administration said detailed reviews conducted by the State Department and the Pentagon, which were transmitted privately to Congress, were highly classified and would not be released publicly.

"President Biden's choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor," the White House summary states, noting that when Biden entered office, "the Taliban were in the strongest military position that they had been in since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country".

The report does fault overly optimistic intelligence community assessments about the Afghan army's willingness to fight, and says Biden followed military commanders' recommendations for the pacing of the drawdown of US forces.

"Clearly we didn't get it right," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, but he sidestepped questions about whether Biden has any regrets for his decisions and actions leading up to the withdrawal.

Kirby said of the report that "the purpose of it is not accountability" but rather "understanding" what happened to inform future decisions.

The White House asserts the mistakes of Afghanistan informed its handling of Ukraine, where the Biden administration has been credited for supporting Kyiv's defence against Russia's invasion. The White House says it simulated worst-case scenarios prior to the February 2022 invasion and moved to release intelligence about Moscow's intentions months beforehand.

"We now prioritise earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation," the White House said.

In an apparent attempt to defend its national security decision-making, the Biden administration also notes that it released pre-war warnings over "strong objections from senior officials in the Ukrainian government".

Republicans in Congress have sharply criticised the Afghanistan withdrawal, focusing on the deaths of 13 service members in a suicide bombing at Kabul's airport, which also killed more than 100 Afghans.

Former Marine Sergeant Tyler Vargas-Andrews, who was badly wounded in the explosion, told a congressional hearing last month that the withdrawal "was a catastrophe" and "there was an inexcusable lack of accountability".

Since the withdrawal, Biden has blamed the February 2020 agreement Trump reached with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, saying it boxed the US into leaving the country. The agreement gave the Taliban significant legitimacy and has been blamed by analysts for undercutting the US-backed government, which would collapse so quickly a year later.

The Afghan government released roughly 5000 Taliban prisoners after the Doha agreement as a condition of having peace talks with the Taliban. Kirby noted that release and other examples of what he said was a "general sense of degradation and neglect" inherited by Biden.

But the agreement also gave the US the right to withdraw from the accord if Afghan peace talks failed — which they did.

The agreement required the US to remove all forces by May 1, 2021. Biden pushed a full withdrawal to September but declined to delay further, saying it would prolong a war that had long needed to end.