Australia: Fatal chainsaw electrocution prompts call for rule change

A Tasmanian coroner has urged the state government to tighten restrictions on chainsaw use after a man was electrocuted while felling trees.

Lawrence William Phillips, 62, was killed in November 2019 while using a chainsaw to cut down two trees at his friend's rural property northwest of Launceston.

TasNetworks had contacted the friend months earlier, telling him the vegetation was growing too close to the live power line and needed to be cleared.

The service told the man to either contact an authorised contractor or call TasNetworks to temporarily disconnect the line if he wanted to clear it himself.

The man did neither of those things, instead choosing to undertake the task with Phillips who had prior tree-felling experience.

On November 6, Phillips was using the chainsaw to cut down a large wattle when the tree spun and caught onto the live power line.

Phillips continued to cut through one of the branches when he was electrocuted and collapsed to the ground.

The friend tried to perform CPR and emergency services were called but Phillips died at the scene.

A coronial investigation into his death found the 62-year-old had made numerous mistakes, including using inadequate chainsaw techniques and failing to use a felling wedge.

The wedge would have stopped the tree from falling onto the live power line.

"In this instance, almost all that could be done wrong by Mr Phillips was done wrong," Coroner Simon Cooper said in his report.

"His death was completely avoidable."

Cooper said chainsaw-related deaths were far too common in Tasmania, having investigated eight such deaths in the past five years.

The coroner has repeatedly recommended reforms, including making it a requirement for sellers to be accredited chainsaw operators and buyers to undergo chainsaw training prior to purchase.

"Despite this, I am not aware that any agency or body has taken steps to implement any or all of the recommendations," Cooper said.

"It is disappointing that the only response has been a lengthy explanation as to why one government department is apparently not responsible to respond to recommendations."

The coroner reiterated his recommendations in his report into Phillips' death.