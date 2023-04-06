World
Associated Press

Stormy Daniels must pay $193,000 in Trump legal bills

7:40am
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (Source: Associated Press)

Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 (NZ$193,000) of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the adult entertainer's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled yesterday.

The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only ex-president to be charged with a crime.

Trump pleaded not guilty in a New York City courtroom to a 34-count felony indictment accusing him of falsifying business records in a scheme to hush up allegations of extramarital affairs with Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal that broke during his first White House run.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 and was paid US$130,000 (NZ$206,000) as part of a nondisclosure agreement days before the 2016 presidential election.

She sued him for defamation after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a "total con job". A judge threw out the case in 2018.

A commissioner for the Ninth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump's attorneys "reasonably spent" more than 183 hours on an appeal of the case but denied a request for another US$5150 (NZ$8150) in other fees because it wasn't itemised.

In all, Daniels has been ordered to pay more than US$600,000 (NZ$950,000) in Trump's legal fees, tweeted Harmeet Dillon, one of his attorneys in the case.

That includes some US$300,000 (NZ$475,000) in attorney's fees that Daniels previously was ordered to pay.

After a federal appeals court upheld that award last year, Daniels stated: "I will go to jail before I pay a penny."

Messages seeking comment from her attorney, Oklahoma lawyer Clark Brewster, weren't immediately returned after hours.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Four children killed in hatchet attack at Brazilian daycare centre

Four children killed in hatchet attack at Brazilian daycare centre

At least five other children were wounded by the man, who jumped over a wall to invade the centre, authorities said.

6:55am

0:20

Paying for paradise? Hawaii mulls fees for ecotourism crush

Paying for paradise? Hawaii mulls fees for ecotourism crush

Lawmakers are considering legislation that would require tourists to pay for a yearlong licence or pass to visit state parks and trails.

6:46am

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

3:20pm

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

3:13pm

Rupert Murdoch's engagement off after less than a month

Rupert Murdoch's engagement off after less than a month

12:52pm

Defiant Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal counts

Defiant Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal counts

Wed, Apr 5

0:53

Latest

Popular

20 mins ago

Cook Strait ferry woe: Interislander defends service amid cancellations

9:04

Cook Strait ferry woe: Interislander defends service amid cancellations

29 mins ago

Covid skyrockets to third leading cause of death in Australia

Covid skyrockets to third leading cause of death in Australia

8:34am

Operation Cookie Monster: NZ police help shut down huge cybercrime site

2:04

Operation Cookie Monster: NZ police help shut down huge cybercrime site

8:30am

RNZ to receive extra $25.7m a year from Govt after merger canned

RNZ to receive extra $25.7m a year from Govt after merger canned

7:56am

Ryan Fox taking on Masters debut with 'very proud' dad Grant

1:41

Ryan Fox taking on Masters debut with 'very proud' dad Grant

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6