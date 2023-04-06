World
AFP

Greek seismologist in hot water over April Fool's volcano joke

11:19am
Akis Tselentis holding up his "guilty of April Fool's joke" sign.

Akis Tselentis holding up his "guilty of April Fool's joke" sign. (Source: Facebook)

One of Greece's top seismologists is under investigation over an April Fool's joke warning that a huge "funnel" could open up under the popular tourist destination Santorini island.

Akis Tselentis, the director of Greece's Geodynamic Institute and Tsunami Center, today posted on Facebook a photo of himself in a mock mugshot pose, holding a sign that read "guilty of April Fool's joke".

"We live in a country where humour is persecuted," he added.

On Tuesday, a prosecutor ordered a preliminary investigation to determine whether Tselentis' April 1 posting qualified as spreading false news.

"Things are not well regarding Santorini," Tselentis had said.

"From January onwards we have a gradual disappearance of magma beneath the volcano," the April Fool's post said.

Tselentis said there was a "major possibility" that magma would shift towards a fictional volcano, leaving a funnel vacuum that would "suck the waters of the Aegean".

File image of volcano erupting.

File image of volcano erupting. (Source: istock.com)

Santorini was completely reshaped by a volcanic eruption in the late 17th century BCE that wiped out a culturally advanced Minoan colony, and geothermal activity accompanied by seismic tremors remains high to this day.

The last major eruption of the most active part of the volcano, beneath the uninhabited black lava islet of Kameni near Santorini, occurred in 1950.

WorldUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

Prince Harry due to testify in phone hacking case in June

Prince Harry due to testify in phone hacking case in June

Harry's testimony will be the second time he's been in the High Court in three months after his surprise appearance last week in a similar case.

10:42am

Camilla gets Queen title on King's coronation invite

Camilla gets Queen title on King's coronation invite

Camilla, who until now has been described as queen consort, is given equal billing on the ornate medieval style invitations.

Wed, Apr 5

Suspect in Russian military blogger's killing arrested

Suspect in Russian military blogger's killing arrested

Mon, Apr 3

King Charles launches cookies in tins decorated with his own artwork

King Charles launches cookies in tins decorated with his own artwork

Mon, Apr 3

Finland's Sanna Marin concedes defeat in election

Finland's Sanna Marin concedes defeat in election

Mon, Apr 3

Prince Andrew desperate to stay at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew desperate to stay at Royal Lodge

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Easter weather: Subtropical low to impact North Island

Easter weather: Subtropical low to impact North Island

6 mins ago

Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

5:32

Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

23 mins ago

What to know about Lemon8, the new app from TikTok's parent company

What to know about Lemon8, the new app from TikTok's parent company

40 mins ago

Robert F. Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for 2024 nomination

Robert F. Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for 2024 nomination

11:19am

Greek seismologist in hot water over April Fool's volcano joke

Greek seismologist in hot water over April Fool's volcano joke

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6