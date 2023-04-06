Entertainment
Associated Press

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K Williams

9:24pm
Actor Michael K. Williams in 2016.

Actor Michael K. Williams in 2016. (Source: Associated Press)

A Brooklyn drug dealer pleaded guilty today to providing The Wire actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.

Irvin Cartagena's plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered in Manhattan federal court.

Sentencing was set by US District Judge Ronnie Abrams for August 18, when Cartagena will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and the possibility of as many as 40 years.

The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including Boardwalk Empire, overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021.

Authorities said he died hours after buying the heroin from Cartagena on a Brooklyn sidewalk in a deal that was recorded by a security camera.

Cartagena, 39, signed a plea agreement with prosecutors stipulating that the mix of heroin and fentanyl he sold Williams resulted in his death. His lawyer, Sean Maher, declined comment.

US Attorney Damian Williams, who is not related to the actor, said in a statement that the sale occurred in “broad daylight in New York City, feeding addiction and causing tragedy.”

“In doing so, he dealt the fatal dose that killed Michael K. Williams,” Williams said.

Prosecutors said Cartagena and his alleged co-conspirators continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin around residential apartment buildings in Brooklyn and Manhattan even after they learned of the actor's death. Another defendant in the case pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Williams' death came despite an investigation by the New York Police Department that placed a paid informant making controlled heroin buys on the same block where Williams bought drugs.

The day after, the informant went back to buy more drugs from the same group and recorded a conversation in which some of them talked about Williams’ overdose. One denied selling any drugs containing fentanyl.

Williams’ "stick-up boy" character Omar Little on The Wire — a fictionalised look at the underpinnings of Baltimore that ended in 2008 but remains popular in streaming — was based on a real-life figure.

He created another classic character as Chalky White in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and also appeared in 12 Years a Slave, Assassin’s Creed and other films.

In interviews, Williams had spoken about his battles with addiction.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues

Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues

Legal observers have pointed out that the indictment's ambiguity about the potential underlying crimes could hamper the prosecution.

44 mins ago

1:21

Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Lee was the chief technology officer at digital payments company Square in 2013 when it launched a money transfer application now known as Cash App.

3:43pm

Stormy Daniels must pay $193,000 in Trump legal bills

Stormy Daniels must pay $193,000 in Trump legal bills

7:40am

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Wed, Apr 5

Trump slams charges as 'insult to our country' in Florida speech

Trump slams charges as 'insult to our country' in Florida speech

Wed, Apr 5

1:21

Trump paid hush money to adult entertainer, model and doorman - indictment

Trump paid hush money to adult entertainer, model and doorman - indictment

Wed, Apr 5

Latest

Popular

44 mins ago

Child seriously injured after Waikato vehicle, bike crash

Child seriously injured after Waikato vehicle, bike crash

44 mins ago

Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues

1:21

Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues

9:24pm

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K Williams

Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K Williams

8:47pm

Explainer: What does the OCR hike mean for your money?

2:33

Explainer: What does the OCR hike mean for your money?

8:32pm

'Vulnerable' ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne spared jail for the time being

'Vulnerable' ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne spared jail for the time being

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6