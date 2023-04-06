15-year-old breaks NZ record at swimming champs

New Plymouth swimmer Monique Wieruszowski has broken the New Zealand record and recorded the eighth fastest time in the world this year, winning the women's 50m breaststroke gold at the National Championships.

The 15-year-old was quick off the block to post a time of 30.87s in winning the title.

The time also qualified Wieruszowski for the World Aquatics Championships, meaning she will now be at both the World Championships and World Juniors Championships later this year.

"This is a bit of a dream for me," Wieruszowski said.

"I've been working really hard, training everyday and really working on my starts. I definitely didn't think I was gonna go that fast, it means so much to me."

Commonwealth Games gold medallist swimmer Lewis Clareburt won a fifth title, this time the men's 200m individual medley, to wrap up a successful meet with six medals across seven events.

He finished in a time of 1:59.14s.

"It was great to get another World Champs time and nice to go close to my PB [personal best]," Clareburt said.

"It's been a great meet, I've done loads of events and it's been really good to see how hard I can go. I've definitely got more work to do now and I'm really excited for Worlds."

Tokyo Olympian Erika Fairweather qualified for her third World Championships event and won her fourth national title.

Fairweather led from start to finish in the women's 800m free to post a time of 8:18.00s, just outside the New Zealand record.

Eve Thomas also qualified in a time of 8:24.98s with Caitlin Deans joining as the third swimmer under the qualifying time with 8:32.87s. The trio was thrilled, swimming into a group hug in the water.

"I'm absolutely stoked with how this week has gone for me, I couldn't be happier," Fairweather said.

"I feel like our New Zealand swimmers are massively improving on the world stage, it's been such a good week.

"In that 800, we just had three girls hitting the qualification time which we've never had in New Zealand before so to be a part of that is pretty cool."

Commonwealth Games medallists Jesse Reynolds (Hamilton, S9), Tupou Neiufi (Pukekohe, S8), Joshua Willmer (Pukekohe, SB8) and Dame Sophie Pascoe (QEII, S9) formed a formidable team to set a massive 25-second New Zealand record in the mixed multi class 4 x 100m medley relay.

The quad racing home in 4:52:08s to qualify for the World Para Swimming Championships.

"That's the first time we've ever raced as this team," Dame Sophie said.

"These guys are the best in the world at what they do and I couldn't be prouder to be here with them."

Dame Sophie also took the national title in the women's 50m free multi class in a time of 28.81s. Rylee Sayer (S14, Matamata) was second and Lili-Fox Mason (S9, Wharenui) third.

The men's 50m freestyle record was also taken down, with Michael Pickett powering home in 22.11s.

The time locked in Pickett's World Championships spot, prompting the 20-year-old to slap the water in celebration.

"This means the world to me," Pickett said.

"I've been working towards this for the last four years, I've put in so much training to get to this point so it's pretty special to get that record."

Swimming New Zealand Olympic Pathway Lead Gary Francis said it was a brilliant few days of competition.

"Coaches, athletes and the Swimming NZ team have been working really hard to get to this point and it's fantastic to see the results coming through," Francis said.

"We're really proud of these athletes and we're excited now to show what we can do internationally."

The final day of competition also saw the teams announced for the World Aquatics Championships and the World Para Swimming Championships.

World Aquatics Championships

Lewis Clareburt (200m & 400m individual medley, 4 x 100m medley relay)

Erika Fairweather (200m free, 400m free, 800m free, 4 x 200m freestyle relay, 4 x 100m mixed freestyle relay)

Michael Pickett (50m free)

Zac Reid (400m free)

Eve Thomas (400m free, 800m free, 1500m free, 4 x 200m freestyle relay)

Caitlin Deans (1500m free, 4 x 200m freestyle relay)

Cameron Gray (50m butterfly, 4 x 100m mixed freestyle relay, 4 x 100m medley relay)

Andrew Jeffcoat (50m back, 100m back, 200m back, 4 x 100m medley relay)

Hazel Ouwehand (50m fly)

Luan Grobbelaar (400m individual medley)

Monique Wieruszowski (50m breast)

Summer Osborne (4 x 200m freestyle relay)

Josh Gilbert (4 x 100m medley relay)

Carter Swift (4 x 100m mixed freestyle relay)

Chelsey Edwards (4 x 100m mixed freestyle relay)

World Para Swimming Championships

Dame Sophie Pascoe (50m free, 100m free, 4 x 100m mixed medley relay (34 points)

Tupou Neiufi (50m free, 100m free, 100 back, 4 x 100m mixed medley relay (34 points)

Jesse Reynolds (100m backstroke, 4 x 100m mixed medley relay (34 points)

Cameron Leslie (50m, 100m, 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke)

Lili-Fox Mason (400m free, 100m fly)

Gaby Smith (400m freestyle, 100m breast, 200m individual medley)

Joshua Willmer (100m breast, 4 x 100m mixed medley relay (34 points)

*Note the selection period has not finished for the World Para Swimming Championships so additional selections may be made.

