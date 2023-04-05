World
Associated Press

Trump paid hush money to adult entertainer, model and doorman - indictment

12:40pm
This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, far left, pleading not guilty as the Clerk of the Court reads the charges and asks him "How do you plea?"

This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, far left, pleading not guilty as the Clerk of the Court reads the charges and asks him "How do you plea?" (Source: Associated Press)

The criminal charges that Donald Trump is now facing in New York stem from three separate instances in which the former president and his associates are accused of making hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

Payments were made to two women to suppress information about extramarital sexual encounters they said they had with years earlier, and to a onetime Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of of wedlock.

Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. He surrendered earlier today in Manhattan and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Here's a look at the three cases cited by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who outlined the charges:

Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York.

Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. (Source: Getty)

Trump Tower doorman

Bragg first listed the incident involving a former Trump Tower doorman who was paid US$30,000 (NZ$47,500) after he claimed he had information about a child who Trump had out of wedlock.

That doorman, Dino Sajudin, received the payment from the parent company of the National Enquirer in exchange for signing over the rights, "in perpetuity", to a rumour that the president had fathered a child with an employee at Trump World Tower, a skyscraper he owns near the United Nations.

The contract between Sajudin and the American Media Inc would penalise Sajudin for US$1 million (NZ$1.6 million) if he disclosed either the rumour or the terms of his agreement with the tabloid's parent company.

In an interview with The Associated Press in August 2017, the woman at the centre of the rumour denied that she had had an affair with Trump.

American model Karen McDougal in 2018.

American model Karen McDougal in 2018. (Source: Getty)

Karen McDougal

The prosecutor also cited the case of Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who received US$150,000 (NZ$238,000) from American Media after claiming she had a 10-month affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.

The money was to gain the rights to McDougal's story but to never run it — a practice known as "catch and kill".

The National Enquirer's parent company has acknowledged that the payments were done specifically to help Trump's presidential campaign.

Bragg said Trump "explicitly" directed lawyer Michael Cohen, then working for the Trump Organization, to reimburse American Media in cash, then Cohen indicated to Trump that the payment should be made instead by a shell company.

The alleged relationship between McDougal and Trump remained concealed until a Wall Street Journal report days before Election Day in 2016. Trump has denied her allegation.

Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Stormy Daniels

The third case involves the porn actor Stormy Daniels, who was paid US$130,000 (NZ$206,000) in exchange for her silence about a sexual encounter with Trump at Lake Tahoe, Nevada, in 2006. Trump has denied the encounter.

Bragg said that 12 days before the election on November 8, 2016, Cohen had wired the money to Daniels' lawyer by using a shell corporation funded through a Manhattan bank.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was paid after indicating she was willing to speak to either the National Enquirer or on television confirming the encounter.

Trump insisted to reporters on Air Force One in April 2018 that he didn't know about the payment made to Daniels through Cohen.

But Bragg said Tuesday that Trump reimbursed Cohen after his 2016 victory with money from two sources: a trust that held the Trump Organization's assets and from his personal bank account.

WorldNorth AmericaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

Terence Darrell Kelly held Cleo captive for 18 days in a case that captured the world's attention.

9 mins ago

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

There are reports that Black workers were subjected to rampant abuses which included being called slaves and monkeys.

17 mins ago

Trump slams charges as 'insult to our country' in Florida speech

Trump slams charges as 'insult to our country' in Florida speech

1:19pm

1:21

Rupert Murdoch's engagement off after less than a month

Rupert Murdoch's engagement off after less than a month

12:52pm

Donald Trump speaks following New York court appearance

Donald Trump speaks following New York court appearance

12:06pm

US woman accused of stabbing stepson 18 times, shooting him in head

US woman accused of stabbing stepson 18 times, shooting him in head

9:50pm

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

17 mins ago

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

46 mins ago

Covid payment fraud: Man denies 95 charges over alleged $2.3m claimed

Covid payment fraud: Man denies 95 charges over alleged $2.3m claimed

46 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Adios to Jacinda Ardern

Inside Parliament: Adios to Jacinda Ardern

2:25pm

Richie Mo'unga won't rule out a return to Crusaders, All Blacks

Richie Mo'unga won't rule out a return to Crusaders, All Blacks

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6