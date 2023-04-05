Tigers under fire for stock image of US soldiers on ANZAC jersey

Wests Tigers are under fire for releasing a commemorative Anzac Day jersey that uses a stock image of American soldiers instead of Australian servicemen.

The jersey which retails for $160 will be used for the club's round eight NRL game with Manly and was released this week.

The club say the design was done in collaboration with Holsworthy Army Barracks, describing the image of two soldiers walking a Middle Eastern landscape as a reminder of "the incredible bravery and sacrifice of our troops".

"Fans can wear the jersey as a symbol of remembrance for those who have served our country and a tribute to the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of our troops," the club said in a statement.

The jersey also contains the Australian and New Zealand flags on the sleeves.

But it is the use of a stock image of American soldiers that has caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who met the move with backlash on social media.

It's a stock image: https://t.co/qI6cJZ13tv



This means they (or Steeden) would have had to pay money (or had an account with) with BigStock to use the image



Incredible. pic.twitter.com/inMzJ1MJR7 — Tim (@TimothyJ_23) April 4, 2023

Former NSW State of Origin captain, and Cronulla legend, Paul Gallen described the use of a stock image as "a big stuff-up" on WWOS Radio.

The bungle is the latest black eye for the Tigers, whose heavily-hyped 2023 season is in turmoil.

The reigning wooden spooners are 0-5 to start the season before their Easter Monday meeting with Parramatta, and were thumped 46-12 by Brisbane last week.

The Tigers were approached for comment.