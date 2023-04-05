Subtropical low sees heavy rain watch issued for Far North

MetService warns a subtropical low could bring heavy rain to the Far North over the next couple of days.

The weather forecaster has issued a yellow heavy rain watch for Northland from Russell northwards which lasts from Thursday evening until Friday morning.

"A period of heavy rain, with possible downpours. There is low risk of rainfall amounts exceeding warning criteria, but the impacts could be significant if it eventuates," MetService said.

🌧 and 💨 down south



🟠 Orange Heavy Rain Warnings for northern Fiordland and the ranges of southern Westland + a Yellow Watch for southern Fiordland



🟡 Strong Wind Watch for the bottom of the South Island and Stewart Island from evening



ℹ Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/sIRBoimyyl — MetService (@MetService) April 4, 2023

It looks to be a wet Easter break for many, with Auckland forecast to receive rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Further south, Tairāwhiti may be impacted by heavy rain over the Easter break.

Yesterday MetService said there is a "low confidence" at this stage the region will be hit by heavy rain on Saturday.

A low to the northeast will fight with a high to the south Thurs-Sat, and direct southeasterly wind and rain to northern and eastern parts of the North Island



There is a chance that Tairāwhiti/Gisborne could see some heavy rain on Sathttps://t.co/ePtVj8v6Kx pic.twitter.com/fjabJ1v2Yf — MetService (@MetService) April 4, 2023

Wellington may fair better over the break, with only showers forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Dunedin and Christchurch look similarly dry, however rain is forecast to move in for the final day of Easter on Monday for Dunedin.