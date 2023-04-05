New Zealand
Subtropical low sees heavy rain watch issued for Far North

1:28pm
A person with an umbrella standing in a storm. (Source: istock.com)

MetService warns a subtropical low could bring heavy rain to the Far North over the next couple of days.

The weather forecaster has issued a yellow heavy rain watch for Northland from Russell northwards which lasts from Thursday evening until Friday morning.

"A period of heavy rain, with possible downpours. There is low risk of rainfall amounts exceeding warning criteria, but the impacts could be significant if it eventuates," MetService said.

It looks to be a wet Easter break for many, with Auckland forecast to receive rain on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Further south, Tairāwhiti may be impacted by heavy rain over the Easter break.

Yesterday MetService said there is a "low confidence" at this stage the region will be hit by heavy rain on Saturday.

Wellington may fair better over the break, with only showers forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Dunedin and Christchurch look similarly dry, however rain is forecast to move in for the final day of Easter on Monday for Dunedin.

New ZealandWeather NewsNorthland

Cook Strait ferry woe: Bluebridge sailings hit by engineering issue

Auckland Airport fog restrictions lifted after cancellations, delays

Heavy rain watches in place for parts of the country today

Changeability a theme for NZ weather in coming months - NIWA

Huge solar flare could see dazzling aurora display

Auckland's Synthony music festival postponed over weather fears

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Covid payment fraud: Man denies 95 charges over alleged $2.3m claimed

Inside Parliament: Adios to Jacinda Ardern

Richie Mo'unga won't rule out a return to Crusaders, All Blacks

