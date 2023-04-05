World
AFP

Rupert Murdoch's engagement off after less than a month

12:52pm
Rupert Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch. (Source: Associated Press)

Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and a dental hygienist-turned-conservative radio host have abruptly called off their engagement.

The 92-year-old announced his planned nuptials less than a month ago, telling his own New York Post that he would wed Ann Lesley Smith and the pair would spend "the second half of our lives together".

But Vanity Fair, citing unnamed sources close to Murdoch, said the wedding plans were suddenly halted.

The magazine reported one source saying Murdoch had become uncomfortable about 66-year-old Smith's evangelical views.

The ceremony had been planned for summer, a year after Murdoch's divorce from his fourth wife, model Jerry Hall.

The Australian Murdoch, whose media empire includes The Wall Street Journal, Fox News and other influential outlets, is worth more than NZ$31 billion, according to Forbes.

Last month, he was enthusiastic about the relationship.

"I was very nervous. I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be," he told the New York Post. "I'm happy."

The pair met last year at an event he hosted at his vineyard in California.

"In perspective, it's not my first rodeo. Getting near 70 means being in the last half," said Smith. "I waited for the right time. Friends are happy for me."

Murdoch, who has six children, was first married to Patricia Booker, an Australian flight attendant, whom he divorced in the late 1960s.

He and his second wife, Anna Torv, a newspaper reporter, were together more than 30 years before divorcing in 1999. His third marriage to Wendi Deng ended in 2013.

WorldNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

There are reports that Black workers were subjected to rampant abuses which included being called slaves and monkeys.

16 mins ago

Trump slams charges as 'insult to our country' in Florida speech

Trump slams charges as 'insult to our country' in Florida speech

The former US president spoke at his Mar-a-Lago resort following his arrest and the unsealing of 34 criminal charges in New York earlier today.

1:19pm

1:21

Trump paid hush money to adult entertainer, model and doorman - indictment

Trump paid hush money to adult entertainer, model and doorman - indictment

12:40pm

Donald Trump speaks following New York court appearance

Donald Trump speaks following New York court appearance

12:06pm

Defiant Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal counts

Defiant Trump pleads not guilty to 34 criminal counts

9:46am

0:53

Read the full indictment against Donald Trump

Read the full indictment against Donald Trump

9:06am

0:53

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

Man who abducted Australian girl Cleo Smith from campsite jailed

16 mins ago

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

Jury awards $5 million to ex-Tesla worker for racial abuse

45 mins ago

Covid payment fraud: Man denies 95 charges over alleged $2.3m claimed

Covid payment fraud: Man denies 95 charges over alleged $2.3m claimed

45 mins ago

Inside Parliament: Adios to Jacinda Ardern

Inside Parliament: Adios to Jacinda Ardern

2:25pm

Richie Mo'unga won't rule out a return to Crusaders, All Blacks

Richie Mo'unga won't rule out a return to Crusaders, All Blacks

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6