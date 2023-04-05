Nigella Lawson breaks silence over dad Lord Lawson's death

Nigella Lawson has broken her silence over the death of her late Conservative MP dad Nigel Lawson.

The 63-year-old TV chef had remained silent after her father’s passing aged 91 was confirmed on Tuesday, but spoke out today to thank fans for their support.

She tweeted: "Thank you for all your kind messages. And I’ll be back on here properly tomorrow."

Lord Lawson’s political career spanned nearly five decades, with the former chancellor serving in Margaret Thatcher’s cabinet from 1981 to 1989, and earning himself a reputation as a “fearless” tax-cutter among contemporary politicians such as the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Nigella is one of Lord Lawson’s six children, alongside journalist Dominic Lawson, 66, and the headmaster of Eastbourne College, Tom Lawson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late politician had Nigella with his fifth wife Vanessa Salmon, who died aged 48 from liver cancer in 1985 when the chef was 25.

Lord Lawson represented the old Leicestershire constituency of Blaby from 1974 to 1992, and joined the House of Lords in 1992 before retiring in January.

Among the tributes that flooded in as soon as his death was announced was one from Sunak.

He said: “One of the first things I did as chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk.

“He was a transformational chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Lord Lawson as a “giant” who “helped millions of British people achieve their dreams” through his work on the economy.

He said on Twitter: “Nigel Lawson was a fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism. He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”