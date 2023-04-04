World
AAP

Wife who ran over husband, mistress avoids jail time in Brisbane

6:04am
A judge's hammer (file picture).

A judge's hammer (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

A woman who ran over her husband and his mistress when finding them together on a roadside has avoided going to jail.

A Brisbane District Court trial last year was told Christie Lee Kennedy, 38, had been married to David Larkin for almost a decade when she found out he was having an affair with Zowie Noring in March 2021.

Using a phone locator app, Kennedy quickly tracked down her husband and discovered him talking with his lover by the side of the road at Wavell Heights, in Brisbane's north.

Kennedy accelerated towards them, on the wrong side of road "for some time", before driving into the duo, crown prosecutor Jennifer O'Brien told the jury.

The mother of two also got out of her car, grabbed Noring by the hair and repeatedly punched her while screaming obscenities, the court was told.

She was found not guilty with a majority jury verdict on two counts of malicious acts with intent to disable. But the jury was discharged after being unable to reach a verdict on two alternative charges of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed.

Due to face a retrial this week on those charges, she instead pleaded guilty on Monday to a downgraded charge of dangerous driving.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to an assault charge stemming from the same incident.

Kennedy was sentenced on Monday to a nine-month suspended jail sentence, disqualified from driving for nine months and ordered to pay Larkin and Noring $5000 each.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender

The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was "not a playground".

7:00am

Sydney mother accused of twice trying to drown baby

Sydney mother accused of twice trying to drown baby

The boy died in hospital on March 23, the same day his mother first fronted court.

5:50pm

Wreckage of missing plane found in central Queensland

Wreckage of missing plane found in central Queensland

3:51pm

Dump searched for more remains of mutilated Adelaide man

Dump searched for more remains of mutilated Adelaide man

2:17pm

Chris Brown accused of bottling man in nightclub attack

Chris Brown accused of bottling man in nightclub attack

10:57am

Slain kids' mum to stand trial 3 years after doomsday murders

Slain kids' mum to stand trial 3 years after doomsday murders

Sun, Apr 2

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Truck crash, fuel leak forces Transmission Gully closure

Truck crash, fuel leak forces Transmission Gully closure

55 mins ago

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

7:12am

How are the minimum wage and the living wage different?

How are the minimum wage and the living wage different?

7:00am

Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender

6:48am

Wesley College student beating filmed, posted online

Wesley College student beating filmed, posted online

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video