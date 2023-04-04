World
US woman accused of stabbing stepson 18 times, shooting him in head

A Colorado woman knew what she was doing when she stabbed her young stepson 18 times and then shot him in the head before driving across the country to dump a suitcase with his remains inside over the side of a bridge in the Florida Panhandle, a prosecutor told jurors today at the start of her trial.

Authorities allege Letecia Stauch killed 11-year-old Gannon Stauch in his bedroom a few hours before reporting him missing on January 27, 2020, while his father was on a National Guard deployment, suggesting she was unhappy in her marriage and resentful of being treated like an unpaid babysitter.

Stauch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, with the defence claiming she suffered a "major psychotic crack", as a result of childhood trauma, when she killed Gannon.

During opening statements in Colorado Springs, District Attorney Michael Allen pointed out the steps that Stauch took to cover up her actions as proof that she knew what she did was wrong and was therefore sane.

She cleaned up blood in Gannon's bedroom, moving it to various locations to hide it before disposing of it "like garbage" in a river that flows into the Gulf of Mexico in hopes it would never be found, he said.

Stauch also lied to investigators various times to try to hamper their investigation, Allen said, changing her accounts of what happened to Gannon. She claimed two different men had raped her and then abducted Gannon and, later, that one of those men had taken Gannon after he hurt himself in a bike crash.

"All of her actions were purposefully designed by her to distance herself from what she did," Allen said.

But defence attorney Will Cook said the gruesome details highlighted by Allen, including how Gannon was killed and the lack of a motive, are proof that Stauch was "insane" because it all does not make sense.

"These are all signs and evidence of a mind, a soul, that is broken in a most fundamental and profound way," he said.

Cook suggested Stauch developed dissociative identity disorder as a result of being physically, emotionally and sexually abused by her absent mother's string of partners during her childhood, sometimes sleeping in a car in the driveway to escape the abuse.

When she killed Gannon, she was not, in her mind, killing her stepson, but the "demons" from her childhood and life, he said.

Based on surveys given to potential jurors, many were sceptical of Stauch's mental health defence, Cook said.

He urged jurors to put aside their impulse to make someone pay for such a brutal killing and keep an open mind because the judicial system requires Stauch to be presumed innocent.

"I'm not telling you to like it. I'm just telling you that's the way it is," he said.

Stauch was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators found Gannon's blood on Stauch's shoe, found her DNA on a gun linked to his death and learned that she travelled to the Florida Panhandle shortly after he disappeared, prosecutors have said.

Stauch was also accused of trying to escape from jail after her arrest.

According to court documents, she asked a fellow inmate to help her get out, explaining that she planned to use a broom handle to break the window in her cell, and that she had already measured herself to make sure she could fit through.

