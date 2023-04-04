Trump heads to NY amid tight security ahead of his surrender

Former US President Donald Trump flew from Florida overnight aboard his private plane toward New York and his historic booking and arraignment on hush money charges.

The nation's largest city bolstered security and warned potential protesters it was "not a playground for your misplaced anger".

Trump's motorcade from his Mar-a-Lago club to his red, white and blue Boeing 757, emblazoned with his name in gold letters, was carried live on national television.

It took him past supporters waving banners and cheering, blasting the case against him — stemming from payments made during his 2016 campaign — as politically motivated.

The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.

Prosecutors say their case against him has nothing to do with politics and have defended the work of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is leading it.

His return to the city opens an unprecedented chapter in American history, with Trump the first former president to face criminal charges even as he is in the midst of a third campaign for the White House.

It is causing major legal, political and cultural events to collide in unprecedented ways.

Donald Trump gives two thumbs up as he leaves Trump International Golf Club. (Source: Associated Press)

The former president and his aides are embracing the media circus. After initially being caught off guard by news of the indictment when it broke last week, Trump and his team are hoping to use the case to his advantage.

Still, they asked the judge in a filing to ban photo and video coverage of the arraignment.

Repeating his frequent denunciation, Trump posted "WITCH HUNT" on his social media network.

He also bolstered his legal team, adding a third high-profile attorney, Todd Blanche, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Blanche, a former federal prosecutor, has previously represented Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The people would not publicly discuss details of the legal team's plan and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The plane carrying former president Donald Trump lifts off at Palm Beach International Airport. (Source: Associated Press)

The former president planned to spend the night at Trump Tower, then surrender to authorities for booking and arraignment.

So far, officials have not seen an influx of people coming into the city, as was the case in Washington in the days before a mob of Trump supporters overran the US Capitol in January 2021.

Still, authorities warned that possessing a weapon in certain areas of the city, including near courthouses, is a crime.

"While there may be some rabble rousers thinking about coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: control yourselves," said New York Mayor Eric Adams.

"New York City is our home, not a playground for your misplaced anger. We are the safest large city in America because we respect the rule of law in New York City."

Authorities also have taken steps to close and secure the courthouse floor where Trump is to appear before a judge as part of his arraignment.

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

The investigation is scrutinising six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Both say they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics. Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments.