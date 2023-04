Fuel is leaking from a tanker in Transmission Gully after two trucks crashed this morning.

Police said there have been no reports of injuries.

Lanes north and south are closed after the crash about 5.40am near the Paremata Haywards Rd on-ramp.

UPDATE 7:10AM

SH1 Paekākāriki is CLOSED due to a crash between Pāutahanui and Paekākāriki. Please expect DELAYS as the southbound queue is back to the SH1 Poplar Ave interchange. ^SG https://t.co/eeRe7Ewohg — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) April 3, 2023

"The road is expected to be closed for some time," police said.

Diversions are in place on State Highway 59.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes.