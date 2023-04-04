World
Associated Press

Missouri woman charged in child drug deaths

8:52am
Mary Curtis

Mary Curtis (Source: Associated Press)

A Missouri woman who was caring for a toddler that died with fentanyl and another drug in her system is facing criminal charges, and authorities say the woman may be responsible for the drug-related deaths of three other children.

Mary Curtis, 30, of Jennings, was jailed on $1 million cash-only bond. St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged her with endangering the welfare of a child, in the death of 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson. Police did not disclose Curtis' relationship with the child.

Curtis was watching Brailey in her home on March 20, when Brailey went to sleep on the floor, according to police. Curtis took the child to another home and called police. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital. A toxicology report found lethal levels of fentanyl and xylazine in her system, police said. The National Institute on Drug Abuse describes xylazine as a non-opioid veterinary tranquiliser not approved for human use that has been linked to an increasing number of overdose deaths.

Curtis was out on bond in connection with the death of a previous child. Police declined to elaborate, but Curtis' mother, Nadine Richardon, told KTVI-TV that the earlier charge was filed after Curtis' 17-day-old child died in 2021. Richardon said Curtis was using methadone to treat a heroin addiction at the time.

Curtis also was connected to two other child overdose cases that resulted in deaths, according to police, but they didn't elaborate. Richardson said Curtis had drug-exposed twins born five months prematurely, who died soon after they were born in 2020.

It wasn't clear if Curtis was being investigated in those two additional deaths.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

McDonald's temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs

McDonald's temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs

McDonald's warned employees in January that layoffs would be coming as it tried to get more nimble and break down walls between its global markets.

8:28am

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

"This is humanity's crew," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

7:25am

Trump in New York on eve of historic arraignment

Trump in New York on eve of historic arraignment

7:00am

0:30

Wife who ran over husband, mistress avoids jail time in Brisbane

Wife who ran over husband, mistress avoids jail time in Brisbane

6:04am

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

7:08pm

Sydney mother accused of twice trying to drown baby

Sydney mother accused of twice trying to drown baby

5:50pm

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

National candidate previously compared civil unions to incest

National candidate previously compared civil unions to incest

41 mins ago

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

43 mins ago

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

45 mins ago

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

48 mins ago

Kiwi wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies

Kiwi wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video