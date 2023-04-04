Business
Associated Press

McDonald's temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs

8:28am
This photo shows a logo of a McDonald's restaurant in Havertown, Pa

This photo shows a logo of a McDonald's restaurant in Havertown, Pa (Source: Associated Press)

McDonald’s has closed its US offices through Thursday and told its corporate staff to work remotely as it prepares to announce a round of layoffs.

In a memo to workers posted on the website TheLayoff.com, the Chicago-based burger giant said it wanted to “ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period” and would hold all notification meetings virtually. It told international corporate staff to follow guidance in their particular regions.

The company said in the memo that the layoffs are intended to make McDonald's more efficient.

"We have a clear opportunity ahead of us to get faster and more effective at solving problems for our customers and people and to globally scale our successful market innovations at speed," the company said.

McDonald's declined to comment on the memo or the layoffs. The memo was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Though the US labour market remains strong, layoffs have been mounting, mainly in the technology sector, where many companies over-hired after a pandemic boom. IBM, Microsoft, Amazon, Salesforce, Facebook parent Meta, Twitter and DoorDash have all announced layoffs in recent months.

There have been cuts in other sectors as well.

Most of those job cuts are at corporate offices. There are still shortages of workers to fill service jobs, such as those at McDonald's restaurants.

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have forecast the unemployment rate may rise to 4.6% by the end of this year, a sizeable increase historically associated with recessions.

McDonald's has more than 150,000 employees in corporate roles and in company-owned restaurants. About 70% of those employees are based outside the United States.

McDonald's shares rose 1% Tuesday. The company's revenue was flat at $23.2 billion for the full year in 2022, but its net income fell 18%, partly due to the sale of its business in Russia.

McDonald's warned employees in January that layoffs would be coming as it tried to get more nimble and break down walls between its global markets. In a January memo to employees, McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company was evaluating roles and staffing levels in various parts of the company.

“We have historically been very decentralised in some areas where we reinvent the wheel way too often,” Kempczinski said during a January conference call with investors. “And I think the other thing I’ve seen is we haven’t been as sharp around our global priorities, and so there’s been proliferation of priorities.”

In one market, Kempczinski said he had recently discovered a list of 300 separate priorities.

WorldFood and DrinkBusinessEconomyNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Missouri woman charged in child drug deaths

Missouri woman charged in child drug deaths

Mary Curtis faces charges over the deaths of two youngsters, and is connected to two other child overdose cases

8:52am

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

"This is humanity's crew," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

7:25am

How are the minimum wage and the living wage different?

How are the minimum wage and the living wage different?

7:12am

Trump in New York on eve of historic arraignment

Trump in New York on eve of historic arraignment

7:00am

0:30

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

7:08pm

Watch: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in New York

Watch: Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in New York

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

National candidate previously compared civil unions to incest

National candidate previously compared civil unions to incest

41 mins ago

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

43 mins ago

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

45 mins ago

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

48 mins ago

Kiwi wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies

Kiwi wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video