Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

29 mins ago
Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs in 2019

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac performs in 2019 (Source: Getty)

Christine McVie’s cause of death was reportedly a massive stroke brought on by an aggressive form of cancer.

The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist last November at the age of 79, and The Blast says her death certificate states she had been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”.

It means her cancer had spread through her body, with the primary source or tumour going detected.

The document added Christine was killed by an “ischaemic stroke,” while cancer was listed as a secondary cause.

According to experts, an ischaemic stroke “occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die in minutes.”

Christine’s long-term manager was named as the executor of her estate, worth more than US$50 million.

As she was not married at the time of her death and had no children, the singer’s brother and his children are the sole heirs along with several charities bequeathed in her will.

Fleetwood Mac tweeted after her death: “There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Her family added in a statement: “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

“She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.”

Christine joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, three years after the group formed in London in 1967, alongside Stevie Nicks, 74, drummer Mick Fleetwood, 75, guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, 73, and Christine’s 77-year-old former husband, bass guitarist John Graham McVie.

The former couple was married from 1968 to 1976 and Christine then went on to marry keyboardist and songwriter Eddy Quintela from 1986 to 2003.

In 1998, McVie exited the band, she then reunited with them in 2014 after a 15-year absence.

