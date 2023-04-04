Family dog's fate hangs in balance after court appeal

Tauranga City Council has been successful in its appeal against Rottweiler Chopper’s owner, meaning he could be put down.

By Alisha Evans of Local Democracy Reporting

Helen Fraser was charged by the council with owning a dog causing injury after Chopper bit veterinarian Dr Liza Schneider during an appointment to discuss the dog’s de-sexing in October 2021.

The attack left Schneider, the owner of Holistic Vets, with a fractured ulna, four puncture wounds, and nerve and muscle damage requiring surgery.

Judge David Cameron dismissed the charge in July 2022 after a judge alone trial held in June that year.

The council appealed this decision stating they felt the judge had made an “error of law” by focussing on the conduct of the victim, rather than Fraser’s legal responsibility to control her dog at all times.

The appeal hearing was held at Tauranga High Court on Monday and Justice Timothy Brewer reserved his decision.

Today, Fraser’s son Ryan Tarawhiti-Brown told Local Democracy Reporting they had lost the case.

If Fraser was convicted of the charge it would mean Chopper was legally required to be put down.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment or a $20,000 fine.

Tarawhiti-Brown said Justice Brewer said that Chopper should have been left in the car to be assessed by the vet and not left in the care of Fraser’s 13-year-old son.

During Chopper’s appointment it was agreed they would meet with the vet in the carpark because Fraser said the dog was anxious around people he didn’t know.

Fraser said they waited around 30 minutes to be seen, so she got Chopper out of the car and had her son hold him while she went into the clinic to find out the cause of the delay.

During the trial there was dispute over whether Fraser was asked to keep Chopper in the car for assessment.

The clinic staff testified they did so when arranging the appointment but Fraser said she was never asked to leave the dog in the car.

Tarawhiti-Brown said “it doesn’t end here”.

At Monday’s hearing, Fraser said she “did in fact take all reasonable steps as the dog owner” to avoid the attack.

Fraser indicated that were the case to go against her she would raise an application for exceptional circumstances.

If exceptional circumstances could be proven the court would not order Chopper to be put down.

