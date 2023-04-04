Entertainment
Associated Press

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

44 mins ago
Actors Dwayne Johnson, left, and Auli'i Cravalho.

Actors Dwayne Johnson, left, and Auli'i Cravalho. (Source: Associated Press)

Moana will be the latest Walt Disney Co. animation to get the live-action treatment, and at least one star is coming back.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger announced a live-action Moana remake is in development in a call with investors.

The production is in the early stages — no director has been announced — but Dwayne Johnson is set to return as the demigod Maui.

"This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people's grace and warrior strength," Johnson said.

"I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me."

Drawn from Polynesian myths and buoyed by songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moana was a massive hit for Disney in 2016, grossing NZ$1 billion worldwide. Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, is to be an executive producer on the live-action version.

EntertainmentMoviesArts and CultureNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Young director’s new project to feature Kiwi comedian Joe Daymond

Young director’s new project to feature Kiwi comedian Joe Daymond

The “hilarious and surreal” script centres on a first date gone wrong.

9:21pm

The Passion of the Christ actor Christo Jivkov dies aged 48

The Passion of the Christ actor Christo Jivkov dies aged 48

He was expected to be involved in the long-rumoured sequel if or when it started shooting.

11:50am

James Bond story commissioned to celebrate King Charles' coronation

James Bond story commissioned to celebrate King Charles' coronation

Sat, Apr 1

Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on gun charge

Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on gun charge

Sat, Apr 1

Melanie Lynskey's husband opens up on alcoholism fight

Melanie Lynskey's husband opens up on alcoholism fight

Fri, Mar 31

Russell Crowe mourns death of pet dog who died in his arms

Russell Crowe mourns death of pet dog who died in his arms

Fri, Mar 31

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

National candidate previously compared civil unions to incest

National candidate previously compared civil unions to incest

40 mins ago

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

Three charged with manslaughter after man's body found in Epsom

42 mins ago

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

Victims held at knifepoint in North Shore attack

44 mins ago

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

47 mins ago

Kiwi wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies

Kiwi wrestling legend Bushwhacker Butch dies

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video