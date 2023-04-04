Entertainment
AFP

DiCaprio testifies in corruption trial against Fugees star

11:38am
Leonardo DiCaprio.

Leonardo DiCaprio. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Leonardo DiCaprio was in Washington today, not to press lawmakers on his environmental causes or to film another blockbuster hit, but rather to testify in a political corruption trial featuring a 90s hip-hop star and a disgraced Malaysian financier.

Pras Michel, a member of the US musical trio The Fugees, is facing charges for allegations of helping to secretly funnel money from Low Taek Jho - the Malaysian businessman at the heart of the scandal - to influence US politics.

DiCaprio captivated the courtroom, telling the jury about parties thrown by Low, extravagant affairs allegedly funded with money looted from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, known as 1Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB.

The Titanic star, called to testify by the prosecution, is not accused of wrongdoing in what has become one of the biggest embezzlement cases in the world.

The 48-year-old actor testified that Low threw a "multitude of lavish parties with many different people from all over the world" on boats and at nightclubs, often with celebrities in attendance - sometimes including Michel.

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defence lawyer David Kenner.

Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, a member of the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees, accompanied by defence lawyer David Kenner. (Source: Associated Press)

DiCaprio said he and Low first met around 2010 at a party in Las Vegas, though the actor, smiling, said he didn't quite remember everything from the evening.

He was then regularly invited to parties by Low, including a New Year's Eve celebration in which revelers flew from Australia to the United States on a private plane in order to see the clocks strike midnight twice.

"I understood him to be a huge businessman with many different connections in Abu Dhabi, Malaysia... a sort of prodigy in the business world, incredibly successful," said DiCaprio.

'That's a lot of money'

When Low eventually expressed interest in financing DiCaprio's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, the actor's lawyers and a private detective looked into the Malaysian financier, who is also known as Jho Low. They ultimately gave a thumbs-up on the deal.

"I was given a green light by my team as well as the studios to accept Mr. Low’s funding," DiCaprio said. "That means that the background check was fine and that he was seen as a legitimate businessperson."

DiCaprio also accepted gifts from Low for his environmental foundation.

But in 2015, the actor said, he cut ties with Low after suspicions surfaced around his connection to the disappearance of billions of dollars from 1MDB's accounts.

Low, who is said to have fled to China and remains at large, allegedly used the 1MDB funds to subsidise his luxurious lifestyle, invest in DiCaprio's film, rub shoulders with the rich and famous and influence politics.

Low "mentioned in passing that he... was going to give a significant contribution to the Democratic Party," DiCaprio testified. "A significant sum, around 20 to 30 million dollars."

"I said, 'Wow, that's a lot of money.'"

The Fugees' Michel, prosecutors allege, secretly funnelled that money from Low to then-president Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign via shell companies, hiding the donations' origins.

It is illegal for foreign nationals to donate to US political campaigns.

The US government also alleges Michel agreed to participate in a clandestine lobbying effort in 2017 to help the Chinese government "secure the return" of dissident billionaire Guo Wengui, based in the United States. Guo has since been arrested himself, on allegations he defrauded investors.

In addition, the government says that Michel pledged to lean on the administration of former president Donald Trump to halt a probe into Low's role in the 1MDB scandal.

Michel, 50, has pleaded not guilty.

EntertainmentCrime and JusticeNorth America

SHARE

More Stories

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

The Fleetwood Mac keyboardist died last November at the age of 79.

29 mins ago

US teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $63 million lawsuit

US teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $63 million lawsuit

The 25-year-old teacher spent nearly two weeks in the hospital and required four surgeries.

43 mins ago

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

Disney developing live-action Moana with Dwayne Johnson

10:45am

Missouri woman charged in child drug deaths

Missouri woman charged in child drug deaths

8:52am

Trump in New York on eve of historic arraignment

Trump in New York on eve of historic arraignment

7:00am

0:30

The Passion of the Christ actor Christo Jivkov dies aged 48

The Passion of the Christ actor Christo Jivkov dies aged 48

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Injured Kane Williamson on crutches upon return to NZ

0:24

Injured Kane Williamson on crutches upon return to NZ

14 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Hipkins and Luxon square off in Parliament

LIVE: Hipkins and Luxon square off in Parliament

29 mins ago

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie's cause of death revealed

42 mins ago

Reserve Bank steps into 'deep waters', set for 11th straight rates hike

Reserve Bank steps into 'deep waters', set for 11th straight rates hike

43 mins ago

US teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $63 million lawsuit

US teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $63 million lawsuit

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video