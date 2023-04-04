Business
Associated Press

Australia pauses key interest rate at 3.6% after 10 hikes

5:30pm
Workers in high visibility clothing walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney.

Workers in high visibility clothing walk past the Reserve Bank of Australia in Sydney. (Source: Associated Press)

Australia’s central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 3.6% today following evidence that inflation is falling.

It was the first monthly meeting at which the Reserve Bank of Australia board did not hike the cash rate since April 6 last year.

Australia's annual inflation appears to have peaked in December at 8.4%, falling to 7.4% in January and 6.8% in February. The bank manipulates rates to keep inflation within a target band of between 2% and 3%.

Bank Governor Philip Lowe said his board had halted the rise in interest rates to observe the full impact of the rate hike of 3.5% points since May last year.

“The board recognises that monetary policy operates with a lag and that the full effect of this substantial increase in interest rates is yet to be felt,” Lowe said in a statement.

“The board took the decision to hold interest rates steady this month to provide additional time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook."

There is growing evidence that the combination of higher interest rates, cost-of-living pressures and a decline in housing prices was leading to a substantial slowing in household spending, Lowe said.

“The board expects that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target,” Lowe said.

WorldAustraliaEconomyBusiness

SHARE

More Stories

Rap music banned at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Rap music banned at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Police claim the genre is “being used to lure youth into a life of crime.”

13 mins ago

Ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault

Ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault

This is the third trial Hayne has faced over the case, after he appealed an earlier guilty verdict.

5:55pm

McDonald's temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs

McDonald's temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs

8:28am

How are the minimum wage and the living wage different?

How are the minimum wage and the living wage different?

7:12am

Wife who ran over husband, mistress avoids jail time in Brisbane

Wife who ran over husband, mistress avoids jail time in Brisbane

6:04am

Sydney mother accused of twice trying to drown baby

Sydney mother accused of twice trying to drown baby

Mon, Apr 3

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Rap music banned at Sydney Royal Easter Show

Rap music banned at Sydney Royal Easter Show

38 mins ago

Phone ban in NZ unlikely, after new rules introduced in Australia

1:55

Phone ban in NZ unlikely, after new rules introduced in Australia

48 mins ago

'I won't miss the weight': Jacinda Ardern opens up on her life in politics

3:44

'I won't miss the weight': Jacinda Ardern opens up on her life in politics

51 mins ago

'Honour' to welcome Jacinda Ardern to Earthshot board - Prince William

'Honour' to welcome Jacinda Ardern to Earthshot board - Prince William

6:00pm

'Humbled and excited': Jacinda Ardern's next moves revealed

'Humbled and excited': Jacinda Ardern's next moves revealed

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video