1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut

55 mins ago
This photo provided by NASA shows, from left, NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

This photo provided by NASA shows, from left, NASA Astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Space Agency Astronaut Jeremy Hansen. (Source: Associated Press)

NASA has named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year, including the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission.

The first moon crew in 50 years — three Americans and one Canadian — was introduced during a ceremony in Houston, home to the nation's astronauts as well as Mission Control.

"This is humanity's crew," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The four astronauts will be the first to fly NASA's Orion capsule, launching atop a Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center no earlier than late 2024.

They will not land or even go into lunar orbit, but rather fly around the moon and head straight back to Earth, a prelude to a lunar landing by two others a year later.

The mission's commander, Reid Wiseman, will be joined by Victor Glover, an African American naval aviator; Christina Koch, who holds the world record for the longest spaceflight by a woman; and Canada's Jeremy Hansen, a former fighter pilot and the crew's lone space rookie.

Wiseman, Glover and Koch have all lived on the International Space Station. All four are in their 40s.

"This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it's so much more than the four names that have been announced," Glover said.

This is the first moon crew to include someone from outside the US — and the first crew in NASA's new moon programme named Artemis after the twin sister of mythology's Apollo.

Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

A model of the Orion capsule and the service module.

A model of the Orion capsule and the service module. (Source: Associated Press)

"Am I excited? Absolutely," Koch said to cheers from the crowd of schoolchildren, politicians and others.

"But my real question is: Are you excited?" she said to more cheers.

The Canadian Space Agency snagged a seat because of its contributions of big robotic arms on NASA's space shuttles and the space station. One is also planned for the moon project.

Hansen said he's grateful that Canada is included in the flight.

"We are going to the moon together. Let's go!" he said.

