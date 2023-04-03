Wreckage of missing plane found in central Queensland

The wreckage of a plane that had two people on board when it went missing in central Queensland has been found.

Stockman Rhiley Kuhrt and his pregnant wife Maree died in the Piper Cherokee when it crashed, according to media reports.

A rescue helicopter crew spotted the crash site in the Clarke Ranges west of Proserpine about 10.15am today.

The aircraft had departed the Natal Downs cattle station, south of Charters Towers, on Sunday afternoon.

The plane was reported missing after it failed to arrive at Lakeside Airpark, Proserpine by 6.30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies are yet to be formally identified and the couple's family asked for privacy.