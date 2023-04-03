World
AAP

Wreckage of missing plane found in central Queensland

3:51pm
Stockman Rhiley Kuhrt and his wife Maree.

Stockman Rhiley Kuhrt and his wife Maree. (Source: Facebook)

The wreckage of a plane that had two people on board when it went missing in central Queensland has been found.

Stockman Rhiley Kuhrt and his pregnant wife Maree died in the Piper Cherokee when it crashed, according to media reports.

A rescue helicopter crew spotted the crash site in the Clarke Ranges west of Proserpine about 10.15am today.

The aircraft had departed the Natal Downs cattle station, south of Charters Towers, on Sunday afternoon.

The plane was reported missing after it failed to arrive at Lakeside Airpark, Proserpine by 6.30pm.

The bodies are yet to be formally identified and the couple's family asked for privacy.

World

Dump searched for more remains of mutilated Adelaide man

Children among 8 dead in Canada-US border crossing

Sydney plane crash survivor drives himself to hospital

Covering over well at Indian temple collapses, killing 35

QLD woman allegedly pinned driving offence on dead Sea World pilot

Mark Latham homophobic tweet 'extremely hurtful' - Aus MP

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

