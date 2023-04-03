World
Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Snailfish caught on film in the ocean depths. (Source: MINDEROO-UWA DEEP SEA RESEARCH CENTRE)

West Australian scientists have helped to reel in what's being described as the deepest fish ever caught during an expedition to the depths of the ocean.

The juvenile snailfish was one of two collected from a trap just over 8000 metres deep in the Japan Trench, the University of Western Australia said.

The discovery was made during a two-month expedition by the research ship DSSV Pressure Drop which began in September last year.

Scientists from the Minderoo-UWA Deep Sea Research Centre and the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology explored the Japan, Izu-Ogasawara and Ryukyu trenches in the Pacific Ocean as part of a study of deep-sea fish populations.

A snailfish filmed by the researchers on baited cameras at a depth of 8336m in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench is believed to be the deepest fish recorded on film.

UWA professor Alan Jamieson said the abundance of life at the ocean's depths was remarkable.

"The Japanese trenches were incredible places to explore. They are so rich in life, even all the way at the bottom," Prof Jamieson said.

"We have spent over 15 years researching these deep snailfish; there is so much more to them than simply the depth, but the maximum depth they can survive is truly astonishing.

"In other trenches such as the Mariana Trench, we were finding them at increasingly deeper depths just creeping over that 8000m mark in fewer and fewer numbers, but around Japan they are really quite abundant."

Prior to the expedition, "no one had ever seen nor collected a single fish from this entire trench", Prof Jamieson said.

The individual snailfish, claimed as the deepest ever found, was an "extremely small" juvenile which tended to live in the deepest end of their range.

