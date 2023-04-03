World
Prince Andrew desperate to stay at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the QIPCO King George Weekend at Ascot Racecourse.

Prince Andrew is determined to stay at his Royal Lodge residence.

The Duke of York - who has lost a number of regal privileges in the wake of his legal settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager - has been given the keys to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former Frogmore Cottage home by King Charles in a shake-up of royal households but is keen to remain at the Windsor property where has lived since 2003.

A source told OK! magazine: "Andrew is adamant that he is staying at the Royal Lodge for the remainder of his lease.

"He will not move to Frogmore without a fight. Royal Lodge is his home and he will do everything in his power to remain in the property.

"Prince Andrew was given the keys to Frogmore quite recently and was expected to move in this summer.

"(Princess) Eugenie is currently staying there to help move out Harry and Meghan's things while her dad tries to hold on to Royal Lodge. The handover date was expected in July or August but he's not going anywhere."

It was reported last week that the disgraced 63-year-old royal is planning to replicate Prince Harry and write an autobiography that would provide him with a much-needed cash injection amid his brother's plans to slash royal funding.

A source told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from.

"Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out.

"But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the Royals and their relationships."

