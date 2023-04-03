New house listings hit record low in March, Central Otago bucks trend

The number of new property listings has fallen to a 16-year low this March, whilst average asking prices are also down in most regions, according to new data released by realestate.co.nz.

Last month, only 9242 new listings went up for sale nationwide, an 18% drop from March 2022. Average asking prices are also down in most regions with some exceptions, like Central Otago and Lakes, where the average asking price has just hit a 16-year high.

In a media release, realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said this reflects the tendency of Kiwis to hold off buying or selling in uncertain times.

"In times of uncertainty, we tend to delay decisions to buy or sell. I think that is what we are seeing here," she said.

"We saw a similar thing in March 2020 when high levels of uncertainty with the arrival of Covid-19 and the coming election saw people hitting pause on listing their homes for sale."

The biggest year-on-year drops in new listings were Gisborne (down 43.9%), Central North Island (down 30.2%), Wellington (down 29.7%), Manawatu/Whanganui (down 28.0%), Hawke’s Bay (down 26.1%), Wairarapa (down 24.8%), and Auckland (-22.1%).

Bucking the trend, however, was Coromandel, Marlborough and Taranaki, which saw new listings increase by 20.4%, 18.6% and 9.7%, respectively.

Houses in Wellington (file). (Source: istock.com)

Meanwhile, the national average asking price was down 11.7% to $856,627, according to realestate.co.nz.

But Central Otago and Lakes defied the trend with an average asking price of $1,480,825 — the highest since the property firm's records began 16 years ago.

Williams said she believed the lifestyle was a drawcard for those looking to buy in the area, "with Wanaka, Cromwell and Jacks Point being the most searched suburbs in the region and Queenstown being the most searched keyword".

The report also suggested that average asking prices rose in Coromandel, Marlborough, Gisborne, and Southland.

"At close to $1.5 million, average asking prices in the Central Otago and Lakes region surpass those in our main centres, which is interesting given it is not a commercial hub where we see higher demand for property and therefore higher prices," she said.

"The overwhelming majority of those searching for property in the region are located in Auckland. I suspect that, for some, the ease of a plane ride between the two locations makes this region appealing."

Housing stock growth also slowed, according to the data, though national stock was still up 14.1% in March as compared to the year before.

Compared to March 2022, stock decreased by 19.4% in Wellington, 8.0% in Gisborne, and 1.8% in Auckland. Williams said this might be a very early sign of a shift in these markets.

"New listings coming onto the market have been low since the beginning of 2023, and I think we are going to start to see this decline reflected in stock levels as the current inventory starts to sell out," she said.