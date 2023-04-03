World
AAP

Dump searched for more remains of mutilated Adelaide man

2:17pm
File image of a landfill.

File image of a landfill. (Source: istock.com)

A landfill site in Adelaide's north is being searched as police continue to look for the remains of a man whose dismembered torso was found in a wheelie bin.

Police converged on the Uleybury site today as they try to find the head and limbs of Geoffrey McLean.

McLean's torso was found stuffed into a wheelie bin on a vacant block in the city's north in October last year.

The 55-year-old had been reported missing several weeks earlier.

Four people have so far been charged in relation to his death, two with murder and two with assisting an offender.

The landfill site takes baled household and commercial waste with about 86,000 tonnes dumped each year.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Wreckage of missing plane found in central Queensland

Wreckage of missing plane found in central Queensland

Stockman Rhiley Kuhrt and his pregnant wife Maree reportedly died in the Piper Cherokee when it crashed.

3:51pm

Chris Brown accused of bottling man in nightclub attack

Chris Brown accused of bottling man in nightclub attack

The man also claimed he was punched and kicked as he lay on the ground after allegedly being bottled.

10:57am

Slain kids' mum to stand trial 3 years after doomsday murders

Slain kids' mum to stand trial 3 years after doomsday murders

9:56pm

Body of 2-year-old boy found in alligator jaws in Florida

Body of 2-year-old boy found in alligator jaws in Florida

Sun, Apr 2

Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial juror speaks out about verdict

Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial juror speaks out about verdict

Sun, Apr 2

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks out after gym attack

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks out after gym attack

Sun, Apr 2

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

33 mins ago

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

48 mins ago

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

58 mins ago

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

0:54

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

4:19pm

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video