Boxing
Associated Press

Unconvincing win for Joshua as he talks up fight against Fury

33 mins ago
Anthony Joshua defends himself from an attack by Jermaine Franklin during their heavyweight fight.

Anthony Joshua defends himself from an attack by Jermaine Franklin during their heavyweight fight. (Source: Associated Press)

Former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua returned to his winning ways but only after an unconvincing display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin today.

The British fighter had lost three of his last five contests, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he won again for the first time since 2020 after the judges scored the London bout 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favour of Joshua.

“I would have liked a knockout, but it’s important to get the win,” Joshua said.

Joshua regularly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin on a number of occasions with his powerful right but the American heavyweight stood firm at the 02 Arena.

A bizarre finish saw the 12th round appearing to end eight seconds early before Joshua pushed his head into Franklin and it sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of Franklin, who pushed Joshua.

It was quickly settled and Joshua’s hand was lifted again to earn him a 25th professional win and keep alive hopes of a “Battle of Britain” with WBC champion Tyson Fury.

“You know me, I try and provide for the fans,” Joshua said in the ring. “I know who the fans want. The ball’s in [Fury’s] court. I would 100% be honoured to compete for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. I stand here and I say that proudly."

"That would be an honour. So wherever you are, if you’re listening. You know my management. You know my promoter. We’ve had [dialogue] before so let’s continue and hopefully we can get this on sooner than later. We’re not getting any younger.”

Joshua is 33 and Fury 34.

BoxingBoxing

SHARE

More Stories

Light falls short in title challenge but earns respect for toughness

Light falls short in title challenge but earns respect for toughness

Kiwi loses WBO cruiserweight world title bout but bravery and tactics earn praise from his British opponent Lawrence Okolie.

Sun, Mar 26

0:23

Inside the West Auckland boxing gym pumping out title contenders

Inside the West Auckland boxing gym pumping out title contenders

They say success breeds success and deep in Henderson Valley, New Zealand boxing fans can find exactly that at Peach Boxing.

Tue, Mar 14

1:57

'Brutal boxer' Mea Motu on brink of world championship glory

'Brutal boxer' Mea Motu on brink of world championship glory

Tue, Feb 21

Analysis: More questions than answers as Parker disappoints again

Analysis: More questions than answers as Parker disappoints again

Mon, Jan 23

Knockout victory elusive as Parker beats Massey on points

Knockout victory elusive as Parker beats Massey on points

Sun, Jan 22

'I have to look good' - Parker on his comeback after brutal defeat

'I have to look good' - Parker on his comeback after brutal defeat

Thu, Jan 12

Latest

Popular

33 mins ago

Unconvincing win for Joshua as he talks up fight against Fury

Unconvincing win for Joshua as he talks up fight against Fury

42 mins ago

Hamilton East to be contested by union organiser, councillor

3:35

Hamilton East to be contested by union organiser, councillor

11:26am

National 'open to' changes to housing intensification accord - Bishop

19:55

National 'open to' changes to housing intensification accord - Bishop

11:07am

38 drink drivers caught in Hawke's Bay over the weekend

38 drink drivers caught in Hawke's Bay over the weekend

10:42am

Joe Biden to decline invitation to King Charles' coronation

Joe Biden to decline invitation to King Charles' coronation

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video