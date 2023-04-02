Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine speaks out after gym attack

Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is grateful to be alive after being violently assaulted at a Florida gym.

The 26-year-old rapper has broken his silence on last month's incident and uploaded a video of the assault on Instagram in his "first time addressing the situation".

Tekashi - who was released early from federal prison in 2020 after admitting participation in gang activity and becoming a witness for the prosecution - captioned the post: "First time addressing the situation.

"For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything.

"Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I can't say they were wrong.

"Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you (sic)."

Three men were arrested earlier this week on suspicion of attacking the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, at the LA Fitness sauna.

The Palm Beach Sheriff Office's spokesperson confirmed to TMZ that Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado were taken into custody on Thursday.

The trio were booked for assaulting and robbing the musician and processed into county jail.

It is unclear if the suspects have any connection to the gang members the heavily-tattooed Tekashi previously gave evidence against.

The 'Trollz' hitmaker was treated in hospital for for non-life threatening injuries and video footage circulating online showed the rapper trying to shield his face while one man stomped on his side and another kicked him.

The video was initially shared on social media and partly captioned: "F*** a rat".