Photos show destruction in US as tornado death toll rises

9:16am
The gym of Crestview Elementary School.
Vehicles destroyed by the wild weather.
A school bus is surrounded by debris in an area that was heavily damage by a tornado in Sullivan.
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan.
Tornado damage and debris surrounds the Sullivan City pool.
Motorists pass by a destroyed SUV that was thrown into a ditch along South Gloster.
Photos out of the US this morning have shown the destruction caused by a series of tornadoes that have killed at least 21 people.

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, have torn a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and stunning people throughout the region with the damage's scope.

Confirmed or suspected tornadoes in at least eight states destroyed homes and businesses, splintered trees, and lay waste to neighbourhoods across a broad swath of the country.

The dead included seven in one Tennessee county, four in the small town of Wynne, Arkansas, four in Illinois, and three in nearby Sullivan, Indiana.

Other deaths from the storms that hit Friday night into Saturday were reported in Alabama and Mississippi, along with one near Little Rock, Arkansas, where the mayor said more than 2000 buildings were in a tornado's path.

