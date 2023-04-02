New Zealand
Flights delayed, cancelled at Auckland Airport amid fog restrictions

56 mins ago
(Source: istock.com)

Flights have been delayed and cancelled at Auckland Airport this morning due to fog.

The airport said it put fog restrictions in place at 6.55am.

Seven departing domestic flights have been cancelled and four departing domestic flights have been delayed.

Eight domestic flights due to arrive in Auckland have been cancelled and two arriving domestic flights have been delayed.

International departures and arrivals have not yet been affected.

The airport says passengers should check their website for the latest updates.

