Warriors coach eyes crucial juncture after record start

5:17pm
Shaun Johnson and the Warriors celebrate Johnson's try against the Bulldogs at Mt Smart.

Shaun Johnson and the Warriors celebrate Johnson's try against the Bulldogs at Mt Smart. (Source: Photosport)

Andrew Webster believes his Warriors will discover where they stand on Sunday after already claiming the most successful start to a coaching tenure in the club's history.

The Warriors can take their fourth win in five games to open the season on Sunday against Cronulla, a feat the club has only produced twice before in 2018 and 2003.

The team's 3-1 start under Webster is the best of any of the club's 15 coaches, and gives genuine hope they can turn their fortunes around after one finals appearance since 2011.

They claimed their first win in Australia in 11 months against North Queensland on the road, while Webster's men also entered this weekend in the top four.

"It's a marathon. We have to keep going. We have a long way to go," Webster said.

"The front office is very ambitious, that's why I wanted to come here.

"The new players have come in hungry and want to win. They're not here for a pay cheque.

"You have some players coming home and they want to do their family and area proud. And then you have players who were here who say, 'I don't want this any more'."

Webster is also aware this week will give him a marker on how far his side has come.

The Sharks loom as one of the NRL's most dangerous teams with Nicho Hynes at halfback, with Webster desperate for his side not to make life hard on themselves after making a habit of piggyback penalties and slow starts.

"It's going to be the biggest game for all clubs this week," Webster said.

"Where clubs who aren't going well will work it out and clubs who are really good teams will get better.

"We're going to find out where we sit in that and this is the exact week for it.

"Where we're at now is I've never left each game so happy with the result, then review the game and go: 'Wow, we've got so much wrong and put so much pressure on ourselves continuously.'"

Webster has also thrown his support behind young playmaker Ronald Volkman, who will partner Shaun Johnson in the halves with Te Maire Martin under concussion protocols.

Volkman enters in form, having piloted the Warriors' NSW Cup side to three wins from their opening four games as well.

"I just want Ronny to be himself," Webster said.

"I want him on the ball. He is different to Te Maire with different strengths. He has a really good kicking game, he can relieve pressure on Shaun for that.

"Their fullback is going to have to be thinking about both sides of the field this week, who is kicking and what are they doing?"

