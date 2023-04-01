Tornado slams US city, shreds rooftops, flips vehicles

A tornado has raced through Little Rock and surrounding areas today in the US, splintering homes, overturning vehicles and tossing trees and debris on roadways as people raced for shelter.

The city’s main trauma centre said it was expecting at least 15 to 20 patients.

There were two more confirmed twisters in Iowa, damaging hail fell in Illinois and wind-whipped grass fires blazed in Oklahoma, part of a massive storm system threatening a broad swath of the country that is home to some 85 million people in the South and Midwest.

The Little Rock tornado tore first through neighbourhoods in the western part of the city and shredded a small shopping centre that included a Kroger grocery store.

It then crossed the Arkansas River into North Little Rock and surrounding cities, where widespread damage was reported to homes, businesses and vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center in Little Rock was operating at a mass casualty level, spokesperson Leslie Taylor said.

Several people had already been transported to the medical centre, but an exact count was not immediately available.

Mark Hulsey, a special projects manager for Pulaski County, which includes Little Rock, said at least one person was in critical condition.