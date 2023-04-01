SVG promoted to second place after wild race in Melbourne

Ford veteran James Courtney had his podium finish pulled after being hit with a time penalty in the second of four Supercars races at the Australian Grand Prix.

Courtney was second when the 15-lap sprint, won by first-time victor Brodie Kostecki, ended under a safety car midway through the race at Albert Park in Melbourne.

Kostecki was in front after Jack Le Brocq crashed into a wall on lap seven on Friday.

The 25-year-old Camaro driver saluted for the first win of his career in bizarre and chaotic circumstances.

A post-race investigation found Courtney initiated contact on Cam Waters during the opening lap as the Tickford driver was then pushed into David Reynolds.

Reynolds headed off track into the gravel on turn one, forcing the safety car out, immediately ending the Ford veteran's race.

Courtney was given a 30-second penalty, relegating him to 22nd.

Two-time reigning champion Shane van Gisbergen was promoted to second place, while his Red Bull Ampol teammate Broc Feeney secured third.

It was not the only incident on the opening lap, with the engine of Walkinshaw Andretti United's Nick Percat catching fire.

"I'm not sure what happened," Percat said.

"Got a good start, no contact. I thought I could smell something down the back straight … I didn't think much of it.

"Got to the third last corner and thought, 'Oh my God, I'm on fire'.

"I rolled in with no power. It's been a shocking start, might have to find the black cat and sort it out."

Kostecki was delighted to break through for the first win of his Supercars career.

"I knew the car had the pace, I just knew not to make mistakes," Kostecki said.

"It was drizzling a little out there so I just tried to leave a little on the table and keep the lead.

"It's good to tick it off the bucket list but it would've been nice for it to go the full distance and see the race play out.

"They called the track being wet pretty early, it worked out in our favour but a bit tough for Will (Brown, who led after overtaking van Gisbergen on the first lap)."

Qualifying will begin for the third and fourth races of the weekend this morning.

Race five of the season will get underway at 7.30pm this evening.

Van Gisbergen made it two-straight victories by claiming the first race of the weekend on Thursday, taking the championship lead to make up for his dramatic and controversial first race in Newcastle when he was disqualified.