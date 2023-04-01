Purr-fect time to adopt a furry friend at Auckland SPCA pet day

Auckland SPCA centres are hosting their first adoption day in three years this weekend as they struggle to free up space for more animals.

By Bailey Brannon for rnz.co.nz

Hobsonville and Māngere centres will be open for aspiring pet parents on Saturday and Sunday with 150 animals up for adoption between the two centres.

The event will see a 75 per cent discount on adoption fees to further encourage people to take home a fur baby and to help get more animals into homes.

SPCA support services manager Laura Millar said centres have been struggling with space for animals since Covid-19, making clinical care even more difficult across Auckland.

"We have been full since Covid and all across the country are animals that are in desperate need of help from the SPCA.

"We have a lot of animals that come into our clinics every day that are sick and injured but we only have so much space."

With vets struggling to find homes for pets they are also experiencing a staffing shortage creating a backlog of work that must be dealt with.

Most of the animals available for adoption are kittens, with the breeding season just ending seeing the largest influx into SPCA centres.

"Domestic cats breed during the summer months so this time of year we have a lot of kittens available for adoption," Millar said.

She said SPCA has a huge foster care network, but their ability is limited to the amount of space people have open within their homes.The network has faced extra pressures finding animals a home with the rise in cost of living and many people living in rental accommodations that will not allow any sort of pets in the home.

Millar also said with recent extreme weather events people's living conditions have become far more uncertain, raising concerns for permanent placement of animals.

"The biggest concern is people's living situations changing and renting with animals can be quite difficult."

Would-be adopters should be prepared to take their new companions home on the day and come with carry cages for cats.

SPCA has information on their website for suggestions on how to prepare for the adoption of other animals.

They said those that attend will be expected to go through the normal adoption process to ensure the animal gets into the right home.

Milar said she hopes the adoption day will encourage people to add a new pet into their life with many furry and feathered friends.