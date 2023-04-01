World
Associated Press

Owners of big cat refuge from Tiger King selling property

9:44pm
A tiger (file image).

A tiger (file image).

The owners of a Florida-based sanctuary made famous by the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, say they plan to move most of their big cats to an Arkansas facility and eventually sell their 27-hectare property.

Howard Baskin wrote in a post on Big Cat Rescue's website that he and his wife, Carole Baskin, had entered into an agreement with Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge to move most of their big cats to the accredited sanctuary in Arkansas.

"We have always said that our goal was to 'put ourselves out of business', meaning that there would be no big cats in need of rescue and no need for the sanctuary to exist," Howard Baskin wrote earlier this week in the post.

Because recently passed federal law and a change in industry practices had reduced the size of the "cub petting" industry at roadside zoos and circuses, there were fewer big cats in need of caring, Baskin said.

The cost per big cat of running the sanctuary, as its population dropped from 100 to 41 cats, has more than doubled in the past several years, becoming "an increasingly inefficient use of donor funds per cat to operate a facility like ours", he wrote.

Joe Exotic.

Joe Exotic. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Big Cat Rescue, located near Tampa, and Carole Baskin were the subject of much attention following the release of Tiger King in 2020. The streaming series starred gun-toting Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic". He was sentenced to 22 years in prison after killing five tigers and plotting to have Carole Baskin murdered.

Maldonado-Passage was resentenced to 21 years in prison last year after a federal appeals court ruled that the prison term should be shortened.

Tiger King spent much of its time focusing on the feud between Carole Baskin and Maldonado-Passage, which included accusations by him that Baskin was behind the disappearance of her ex-husband, Don Lewis. Baskin has denied that. She also was a contestant on the ABC television show Dancing with the Stars.

WorldCrime and JusticeNorth AmericaAnimals

SHARE

More Stories

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

Little Rock's main trauma centre said it was expecting at least 15 to 20 patients.

8:51pm

Children among 8 dead in Canada-US border crossing

Children among 8 dead in Canada-US border crossing

The bodies of six people were found yesterday in a marshy area of the St Lawrence River, which forms the Canada-US border.

6:13pm

US brothers get 220-year terms for quadruple murder

US brothers get 220-year terms for quadruple murder

4:54pm

Stormy Daniels opens up on death threats after Trump indictment

Stormy Daniels opens up on death threats after Trump indictment

4:12pm

James Bond story commissioned to celebrate King Charles' coronation

James Bond story commissioned to celebrate King Charles' coronation

3:50pm

Baseball fan's proposal at LA stadium goes horribly wrong

Baseball fan's proposal at LA stadium goes horribly wrong

3:10pm

0:28

Latest

Popular

10:09pm

Chiefs hold off bumbling Blues in wet Battle of the Bombays

0:30

Chiefs hold off bumbling Blues in wet Battle of the Bombays

9:44pm

Owners of big cat refuge from Tiger King selling property

Owners of big cat refuge from Tiger King selling property

9:10pm

'Hell on Earth' without billions more toward poverty - UN food chief

'Hell on Earth' without billions more toward poverty - UN food chief

8:51pm

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured

8:17pm

NZ’s RSE scheme helping Vanuatu workers build cyclone-ready homes

2:42

NZ’s RSE scheme helping Vanuatu workers build cyclone-ready homes

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video