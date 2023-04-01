Netball

rnz.co.nz

Former Silver Ferns captain Rore joins Pulse as injury cover

11:58am
Katrina Rore

Katrina Rore (Source: Photosport)

Former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore has been brought into the Pulse squad as injury cover for the ANZ Premiership team.

Midcourter Ainsleyana Puleiata's season has been cut short just four weeks into the season.

In an all-too-familiar scenario, the 22-year-old has been sidelined with another serious knee injury, and faces surgery and yet another long rehabilitation haul.

Playing for the Pulse's sister team Manawa against the Tactix in the National Netball League last Sunday, Puleiata ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee.

It's her third ACL rupture in six years - the other two were both on the left knee, the first in 2017 playing rugby sevens, the second in 2019, playing netball.

"I was sort of hoping to stay away from the anterior cruciate," a resigned Puleiata said after scans this week confirmed the injury, as well as medial collateral ligament tear with a lateral meniscus tear.

"It feels like two steps forward, five steps back at the moment. But I've been through it before, I know what I have to do, and I've got great support around me from the girls and the Pulse."

Ainsleyana Puleiata.

Ainsleyana Puleiata. (Source: Photosport)

Coach Yvette McCausland-Durie said the versatile Puleiata's loss was a hit for the team, as they manage an injury load which also includes defenders Parris Mason and Kristiana Manu'a.

"But she knows what she has to do, and she'll be focused and working hard to get back to where she needs to be."

The Pulse face a challenging double-header this weekend, first up tackling the Magic at Te Rauparaha Arena in Porirua on Sunday afternoon then the Mystics at the same venue on Monday evening.

McCausland-Durie has had to do some quick thinking to manage the load her players face in that short time. She's brought in Manawa defender Jazz Scott, and will also call on former Pulse captain Katrina Rore for short-term cover off the bench.

Rore played two weeks ago for the Northern Stars, brought in as a one-off replacement for an ill Elle Temu, and taking the court in the second half of the Stars' 59-51 win over the Pulse.

rnz.co.nz

Netball

SHARE

More Stories

Netball Jamaica fined for series shambles against Silver Ferns

Netball Jamaica fined for series shambles against Silver Ferns

Passport and visa issues last year delayed the Jamaican team's departure and led to the first two tests in Hamilton being scrapped.

Wed, Mar 29

Tactix finding their groove with new players shining in red

Tactix finding their groove with new players shining in red

The Tactix are sitting top of the ANZ Premiership table after a comprehensive 17-goal victory over the Magic in Christchurch, thanks in part to some fresh faces in the squad.

Tue, Mar 28

1:30

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Taurua pushing for more in ANZ Premiership with World Cup looming

Fri, Mar 17

Wilson, Temu lead record-breaking win for Stars over Steel

Wilson, Temu lead record-breaking win for Stars over Steel

Tue, Mar 14

Stars post dominant win over Magic

Stars post dominant win over Magic

Sat, Mar 11

Mystics crush Steel in season-opening clash

Mystics crush Steel in season-opening clash

Sat, Mar 4

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Sydney plane crash survivor drives himself to hospital

1:56

Sydney plane crash survivor drives himself to hospital

27 mins ago

Hospital staff to receive long-awaited unpaid backpay

Hospital staff to receive long-awaited unpaid backpay

56 mins ago

106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

1:11pm

Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals

Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals

12:50pm

Tornado slams US city, shreds rooftops, flips vehicles

Tornado slams US city, shreds rooftops, flips vehicles

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video