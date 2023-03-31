US grieves as funerals set for Nashville school shooting victims

Funeral arrangements were disclosed today for the six people killed in this week's school shooting in Nashville, as the grieving city mourns the victims of the horrific attack that transformed what should have been a normal day of school on a bright, sunny morning into wrenching tragedy.

Heartbreaking new details continued to emerge about the lives of the three adults and three 9-year-old students who police say were killed during the shooting at The Covenant School.

The children have been identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney. Also killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; Mike Hill, 61, a custodian; and Cynthia Peak, 61, a substitute teacher.

A funeral service for Evelyn was scheduled for Friday (local time) at Woodmont Christian Church in Nashville, with a private reception to follow, according to an obituary provided to The Associated Press by a family friend.

Funeral guests are invited to wear pink or other joyful colours "in tribute to Evelyn's light and love of colour", according the obituary. She will be laid to rest on Saturday (local time) in a private family burial.

The funeral plans were announced as new information about Evelyn and some of the others was released.

A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School. (Source: Associated Press)

In the obituary given to the AP by a family friend, Evelyn was described as "a constant beacon of joy" who loved art, music, animals and snuggling with her older sister on the couch.

"With an unwavering faith in the goodness of others, Evelyn made people feel known, seen, but never judged," the obituary said. "Her adoring family members agree that 'she was everyone's safe space.'"

In preschool, Evelyn "would often position herself between two younger babies, intuitively offering comfort by patting their backs". She would greet people with open arms and an infectious laugh, the obituary said.

Evelyn enjoyed crafting and drawing, and her teachers "would observe Evelyn studying the world around her with curiosity, eagerness, and clarity", according to the obituary.

She also liked to sing along to tunes by Taylor Swift and from the Broadway show Hamilton. She also loved her dogs, Mable and Birdie, and wanted a rat for her 10th birthday present.

"Strong but never pushy, she had self-composure and poise beyond her years," the obituary said. "This girl 'could read a room.'"