Talay dismisses report of Phoenix exit for Melbourne job

Coach Tony Popovic says he has had no conversations with Melbourne Victory higher-ups about his future as he prepares to face the man tipped as a chance to take his job - Ufuk Talay.

Popovic guided Victory to second place on the A-League Men table last season and to an FFA Cup title last February, but the side has stalled this ALM campaign, with only six wins from 20 games.

During the international break last week, an FTBL.com.au report linked Popovic to a coaching job in Asia and suggested off-contract Wellington Phoenix boss Talay could replace him in Melbourne.

In the lead-up to Saturday's clash between the two sides in Wellington, both scotched the report.

"That's not a conversation that I've had or that I'm concerned about," Popovic said.

"Speculation will always exist in football, regardless of whether it's about coaches or whether it's about players.

"We can only deal with what we know and what we can control, and that's going into this match."

Speaking in Wellington on Friday, Talay followed suit, calling the Victory link "speculation".

"I've had no discussions with anybody at this stage. It's just an article that's been thrown out there," he said.

After four campaigns, Talay is unlikely to be in Wellington beyond this season as he considers the next step in his career.

Talay threw his name in the mix for a dual All Whites-Wellington role but was overlooked by NZ Football.

The former Sydney FC assistant has never finished lower than seventh and is on track for a third finals campaign while in New Zealand, all while playing easy-on-the-eye attacking football.

Phoenix head coach Ufuk Talay. (Source: Photosport)

But before his next move, Victory arrive on Saturday as the Nix chase a top-four place and their first home final in eight years.

Wellington have the benefit of a fully-fit squad though Clayton Lewis will be restricted to 60 minutes, and Lucas Mauragis will be assessed after Olyroos travel.

Last-placed Victory play City and Perth Glory in the space of eight days, and despite their underwhelming season they aren't mathematically out of the finals race.

Working in their favour is their goal difference, the best of teams outside the top six.

"We finished before the break with a fantastic performance and result against Central Coast," Popovic said.

"We know we're good enough to compete with the best teams.

"I thought the players showed some great resolve against Central Coast and very good quality to win the match, and now it's an exciting period.

"It's three games in seven days, but we've got to peel it back and focus on Wellington."