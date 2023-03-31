Meghan wins award for Archetypes podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won an award for her Archetypes podcast.

The 41-year-old former actress has been named a digital media national winner by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation's annual Gracie Awards, which "celebrate exemplary programming and individual achievement created by, for and about women across all media in news and entertainment".

Meghan said in a statement shared on her and husband Prince Harry's Archewell Foundation website: "Thank you to the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation for this prestigious honour.

"This is a shared success for me and the team behind Archetypes — most of whom are women — and the inspiring guests who joined me each week."

Meghan is joined in being recognised for her podcast – which featured guests including Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Mindy Kaling and Paris Hilton – by Katie Couric for her show Next Question and Alex Cooper for Call Her Daddy.

And when it comes to TV winners, People magazine reported they will include Christina Applegate, Tracee Ellis Ross, Faith Hill, Amanda Seyfried, Ava DuVernay and Ziwe, as well as Abbott Elementary, TODAY, and The Drew Barrymore Show.

The coveted Grand Award for exceptional production goes to The First Lady, which stars Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson.

Becky Brooks, president of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, said: "As we close out Women's History Month, it is important to remember the legacy of Gracie Allen, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards.

"This year's recipients exemplify Gracie Allen's spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision.

"Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in moulding the cultural landscape. We eagerly anticipate celebrating their outstanding accomplishments."

The winners will be celebrated at a gala event at the Four Seasons Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles on May 23, which will also feature a special tribute to female directors following a record number of submissions.

Local and student award winners will be honoured at the Gracie Awards Luncheon in New York on June 20.