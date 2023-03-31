World
How Trump's arrest will likely go down

Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his airplane for a trip to a campaign rally in Waco, Texas.

Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his airplane for a trip to a campaign rally in Waco, Texas.

Every day, hundreds of people are taken into law enforcement custody in New York City. Former President Donald Trump is expected to become one of them next week.

Trump was indicted on charges involving payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter, his lawyers confirmed today. It's the first criminal case ever brought against a former US president.

Trump — a Republican who assailed the case today as a Democratic prosecutor's "political persecution" of "a completely innocent person" — is expected to turn himself in to authorities next week, according to a source. The person said the details of a surrender are still being worked out.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said it had contacted Trump's lawyer to coordinate his surrender and arraignment.

For any New York defendant, poor or powerful, answering criminal charges means being fingerprinted and photographed, fielding basic questions such as name and birthdate, and getting arraigned. All told, defendants are typically detained for at least several hours.

There can be differences in where the different steps happen, how long they take, whether handcuffs come out and other particulars. A lot depends on the severity of the case and whether defendants arrange to turn themselves in.

But there is no playbook for booking an ex-president with US Secret Service protection. Agents are tasked with the protection of former presidents unless and until they say they don't need it. Trump has kept his detail, so agents would need to be by his side at all times.

"This would be a unique outlier," said Jeremy Saland, a defence lawyer and former prosecutor in Manhattan.

Carefully choreographed process

If Trump gets indicted, expect a carefully choreographed and relatively quick process and release without bail (as is common in New York) — and with a focus on security.

A former president isn’t likely to be paraded in cuffs across a sidewalk or through a crowded courthouse hallway, Saland predicts.

"It's a public forum, but safety is also paramount," he notes.

If defendants are notified of an indictment or an impending arrest, they often arrange to turn themselves in. Doing so can smooth the process and strengthen arguments for bail by showing that they aren't evading the case.

For example, when the former finance chief of Trump's company, Allen Weisselberg, was indicted in Manhattan on tax fraud charges in 2021, he was able to turn himself in at a courthouse side door before normal workday hours.

The aim was "to reduce the likelihood that the surrender would become a media frenzy," his lawyers wrote in a subsequent court filing.

Weisselberg arrived around 6.15am and was taken to what his attorneys described as a "holding room" for booking, an interview about potential release, and other procedures. To pass the time, he'd brought a book and his lawyers supplied him with a snack, a face mask, breath mints and other items, according to the filing.

Job perks

Weisselberg was arraigned and released about eight hours later, after being walked into a courtroom past a phalanx of news cameras in the hallway. Weisselberg eventually pleaded guilty to dodging taxes on job perks including a free apartment and school tuition for his grandchildren.

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, on the other hand, turned himself in at a Manhattan police station in 2018 to face rape and criminal sex act charges.

He was briefly in a stationhouse cell, flipping through a biography of famed film director Elia Kazan, before being led out in handcuffs and taken to court under the gaze of journalists on the sidewalk — and other suspects in a courthouse booking area, where some hollered, "Yo, Harvey!"

But even a scheduled arrest is still an arrest. Defendants have to give up cellphones and some other personal items for safekeeping (and, in some cases, potential evidence), and lawyers generally aren't allowed to accompany their clients through the process. Attorneys often advise travelling light and staying mum.

"Don't make any statements. Because you think you’re helping your situation, but they can just use your statements against you — because you get caught up in the moment, you get nervous," says Gianni Karmily, a defence lawyer who practices in New York City and on Long Island.

Many arrests in New York City aren't preplanned. That can be a very different experience for defendants, even prominent ones.

