Finland's path cleared to join NATO after Turkey ratifies bid

1:22pm
Turkish lawmakers vote in favour of Finland's bid to join NATO. (Source: Associated Press)

Turkey's parliament today ratified Finland's application to join NATO, lifting the last hurdle in the way of the Nordic country's long-delayed accession into the Western military alliance.

All 276 lawmakers present voted in favour of Finland's bid, days after Hungary's parliament also endorsed Helsinki's accession.

"This will make the whole NATO family stronger & safer," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter in welcoming Turkey's action.

Alarmed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Finland and Sweden abandoned their decades-long policy of nonalignment and applied to join the alliance.

Full unanimity is required to admit new members into the 30-member alliance, and Turkey and Hungary were the last two NATO members to ratify Finland's accession.

Sweden's bid to join the alliance, meanwhile, has been left hanging, with both Turkey and Hungary holding out on giving it the green light despite expressing support for NATO's expansion.

Turkey's government accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward groups it deems to be terrorist organisations and security threats, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.

More recently, Turkey was angered by a series of demonstrations in Sweden, including a protest by an anti-Islam activist who burned the Quran outside the Turkish Embassy.

Hungary's government contends some Swedish politicians have made derisive statements about the condition of Hungary's democracy and played an active role in ensuring that billions in European Union funds were frozen over alleged rule-of-law and democracy violations.

Turkish officials have said that unlike Sweden, Finland fulfilled its obligations under a memorandum signed last year under which the two countries pledged to address Turkey's security concerns.

The accession of Finland, which has a 1340-kilometre border with Russia, has geographic and political importance for NATO, said Mai'a Cross, professor of political science at Northeastern University.

"Finland is at a very important strategic location and having that kind of shift from neutrality to respond to Russia's aggression is bolstering the demonstration of the political will of NATO," she said.

Cross added that the delay gave Finland more of a chance to prepare.

"Finland is already sitting in the meetings with NATO. It's already revamping its armed forces," she said. "So when it steps into NATO formally, it can actually hit the ground running."

