Football
Associated Press

Chris Wood out injured for rest of Premier League season

9:12am
Chris Wood.

Chris Wood. (Source: Getty)

All Whites striker Chris Wood will miss the remainder of the Premier League season with Nottingham Forest due to injury.

Wood, who joined Forest on loan from Newcastle United in January, picked up a thigh injury in a 3-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur on March 11.

He travelled to Auckland for the first of New Zealand's two matches against China last week but did not feature in the game and was forced to pull out of the squad before the second match, returning to his club for further treatment.

The 31-year-old's injury was confirmed by Forest boss Steve Cooper, who told a news conference: "Chris Wood is out for the season. He's picked up an injury during the international break."

Forest are 16th with 26 points from 27 games, two points above the relegation zone.

They host Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are 13th on 27 points from 28 matches, this weekend.

Cooper said Forest also have concerns over forwards Brennan Johnson and Andre Ayew, full-back Serge Aurier and midfielder Gustavo Scarpa.

"It's just something we have to deal with, we'll put our focus into the players who are available and who are training ready to play the next game and commit to them," Cooper said.

Johnson has a groin issue. He was not part of the Wales squad during the international break despite playing 90 minutes against Newcastle on 17 March, a situation Wales manager Rob Page questioned.

Cooper said Johnson is "not back to full fitness".

Forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who has been out since January with a groin injury, and midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, absent since November with a hamstring issue, have returned to full training.

Football

SHARE

More Stories

Indonesia stripped of hosting Under-20 World Cup by FIFA

Indonesia stripped of hosting Under-20 World Cup by FIFA

Indonesia was stripped of hosting the tournament only eight weeks before it starts amid political turmoil regarding Israel's participation.

Thu, Mar 30

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

The Three Lions captain has devised the snack using some of his favourite ingredients that will be on sale in the UK.

Wed, Mar 29

'I love this club' - Skipper Alex Rufer re-signs with Phoenix

'I love this club' - Skipper Alex Rufer re-signs with Phoenix

Wed, Mar 29

Phoenix take down Adelaide United after going 'back to basics'

Phoenix take down Adelaide United after going 'back to basics'

Wed, Mar 29

Who is bidding to buy English football club Manchester United?

Who is bidding to buy English football club Manchester United?

Tue, Mar 28

Milly Clegg named in final Football Ferns squad before World Cup

Milly Clegg named in final Football Ferns squad before World Cup

Tue, Mar 28

1:30

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

BREAKING

New York grand jury votes to indict Trump: US media

New York grand jury votes to indict Trump: US media

20 mins ago

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial goes to jury

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial goes to jury

22 mins ago

Has T. rex lost its bite? Menacing snarl may be wrong

Has T. rex lost its bite? Menacing snarl may be wrong

22 mins ago

Russell Crowe mourns death of pet dog who died in his arms

Russell Crowe mourns death of pet dog who died in his arms

38 mins ago

Private pre-trial hearing being held for soldier accused of espionage

Private pre-trial hearing being held for soldier accused of espionage

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video