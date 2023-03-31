9 killed as two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky, US Army officials said this morning.

Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for Fort Campbell, said the deaths happened during a routine training mission.

A statement from Fort Campbell says the two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, part of the 101st Airborne Division, crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky. The 101st Airborne confirmed the crash about 48 kilometres northwest of Fort Campbell. The crash is under investigation.

The helicopters crashed in a field near a residential area with no injuries on the ground, Brigadier General John Lubas, the 101st Airborne deputy commander, said. One helicopter had five people aboard and the other had four, Lubas said.

Speaking a news conference, Governor Andy Beshear said the state would do everything it can to support the families of those killed.

"We're going to do what we always do. We're going to wrap our arms around these families, and we're going to be there with them, not just for the days, but the weeks and the months and the years to come," Beshear said.

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two US military helicopters crashed. (Source: Associated Press)

Lubas said it is unclear what caused the crash.

He said a team of investigators from Fort Rucker in Alabama was headed to the crash site.

"This was a training progression, and specifically they were flying a multi-ship formation, two ships, under night vision goggles at night," Lubas said.

He said officials believe the accident occurred when "they were doing flying, not deliberate medical evacuation drills".

The helicopters have something similar to the black boxes on passenger planes, which records the performance of aircraft in flight and are used by investigators to analyse crashes.

"We're hopeful that will provide quite a bit of information of what occurred," Lubas said.

Nick Tomaszewski, who lives about a mile from where the crash occurred, said he saw two helicopters flying over his house moments before the crash.

Military officials hold a news conference in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (Source: Associated Press)

"For whatever reason last night my wife and I were sitting there looking out on the back deck and I said 'Wow, those two helicopters look low and they look kind of close to one another tonight'," he said.

The helicopters flew over and looped back around and moments later "we saw what looked like a firework went off in the sky".

"All of the lights in their helicopter went out," Tomaszewski said.

"It was like they just poofed... and then we saw a huge glow like a fireball."

Flyovers for training exercises happen almost daily and the helicopters typically fly low but not so close together, he said.