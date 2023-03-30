New Zealand
Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

5 mins ago
New Zealander of the Year hosts Toni Street and Scotty Morrison.

New Zealander of the Year hosts Toni Street and Scotty Morrison.

The New Zealander of the Year Award winners are being announced in Auckland on Thursday evening.

The awards will be livestreamed here and on TVNZ+ from 7.30pm, with the overall winner revealed at 10.30pm.

Join Toni Street and Scotty Morrison as they present the awards to Aotearoa's most deserving, while Aziz Al Saafin interviews nominees throughout the evening.

Rugby World Cup winner Ruby Tui is among those named as a finalist for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year along with entertainers Jools and Lynda Topp, former All Black and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan, and chief adviser to the Government on the Māori New Year Professor Rangi Mātāmua.

The other finalists are:

2023 University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year/ Te Mātātahi o te Tau

Elliot Jones, Georgia Latu, Shaneel Lal

2023 Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year/ Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau

Marie Jujnovich, Sir Mark Dunajtschik, Professor Sir Pou Temara

2023 Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year/ Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

Emily Blythe, Robbie van Dam, Vaughan Fergusson

2023 MFE New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year/ Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

Camden Howitt, Jessi Morgan, Simon Hall

2023 Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year/ Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Achieving @ Waitakere Charitable Trust, Pathway Charitable Group, Kindness Collective

2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year/ Te Pou Toko o Te Tau

Ali Muhammad, Dr Ellen Nelson, Maia Mariner

