Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

The New Zealander of the Year Award winners are being announced in Auckland on Thursday evening.
The awards will be livestreamed here and on TVNZ+ from 7.30pm, with the overall winner revealed at 10.30pm.
Join Toni Street and Scotty Morrison as they present the awards to Aotearoa's most deserving, while Aziz Al Saafin interviews nominees throughout the evening.
Rugby World Cup winner Ruby Tui is among those named as a finalist for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year along with entertainers Jools and Lynda Topp, former All Black and mental health advocate Sir John Kirwan, and chief adviser to the Government on the Māori New Year Professor Rangi Mātāmua.
The other finalists are:
2023 University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year/ Te Mātātahi o te Tau
Elliot Jones, Georgia Latu, Shaneel Lal
2023 Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year/ Te Mātāpuputu o te Tau
Marie Jujnovich, Sir Mark Dunajtschik, Professor Sir Pou Temara
2023 Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year/ Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau
Emily Blythe, Robbie van Dam, Vaughan Fergusson
2023 MFE New Zealand Environmental Hero of the Year/ Te Toa Taiao o te Tau
Camden Howitt, Jessi Morgan, Simon Hall
2023 Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year/ Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau
Achieving @ Waitakere Charitable Trust, Pathway Charitable Group, Kindness Collective
2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year/ Te Pou Toko o Te Tau
Ali Muhammad, Dr Ellen Nelson, Maia Mariner
