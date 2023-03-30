World
Associated Press

Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences

34 mins ago
Pope Francis helped to get on his car at the end of weekly general audience at the Vatican.

Pope Francis helped to get on his car at the end of weekly general audience at the Vatican. (Source: Associated Press)

Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital overnight and cancelled his audiences for the next two days to undergo previously scheduled tests, the Vatican said.

The Vatican provided no details, including how long the 86-year-old pope would remain at Gemelli University Hospital, where he underwent surgery in 2021.

But his audiences for the next few days were cancelled, raising questions about Francis' participation during the Vatican's Holy Week activities starting Sunday.

"The Holy Father has been at Gemelli since this afternoon for some previously scheduled checkups," the Vatican said in a one-line statement from spokesman Matteo Bruni.

Francis appeared in relatively good form during his regularly scheduled general audience overnight, though he grimaced strongly while getting into and out of the "popemobile".

The purpose of the medical tests wasn't immediately clear. Francis had part of one lung removed when he was a young man due to a respiratory infection, and he often speaks in a whisper.

He spent 10 days at the Gemelli hospital following the 2021 surgery for an intestinal narrowing, which included the removal of 33 centimetres of his colon.

Francis is due to celebrate Palm Sunday this weekend, kicking off the Vatican's Holy Week observances: Holy Thursday, Good Friday, the Easter Vigil and finally Easter Sunday on April 9.

He has used a wheelchair for over a year due to strained ligaments in his right knee and a small knee fracture. He has said the injury was healing and been walking more with a cane of late.

Francis also has said he resisted having surgery for the knee problems because he didn't respond well to the general anaesthesia during the 2021 intestinal surgery.

He said soon after the surgery that he had recovered fully and could eat normally. But in a January 24 interview with The Associated Press, Francis said his diverticulosis, or bulges in the intestinal wall, had "returned".

WorldReligionUK and Europe

SHARE

More Stories

King Charles offered Burger King crown on visit to Berlin

King Charles offered Burger King crown on visit to Berlin

The king chuckled before politely declining the gift.

8:13am

Prince Harry blames royal family for delay in hacking suit

Prince Harry blames royal family for delay in hacking suit

The Duke of Sussex said “the Institution” — a term he has used in other contexts to refer to the inner workings of Buckingham Palace — had prevented him from learning sooner.

7:07am

Ukrainian president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

Ukrainian president extends tour of war’s front-line areas

Wed, Mar 29

Nashville school shooting victim 'loving, caring'

Nashville school shooting victim 'loving, caring'

Wed, Mar 29

2:30

Japanese student goes to graduation dressed like Zelensky

Japanese student goes to graduation dressed like Zelensky

Tue, Mar 28

Russian missiles pound Ukraine city, killing two, wounding dozens

Russian missiles pound Ukraine city, killing two, wounding dozens

Tue, Mar 28

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Kiwis wake to chilly morning temperatures as cold snap bites

0:30

Kiwis wake to chilly morning temperatures as cold snap bites

18 mins ago

BREAKING

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

22 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Govt unveils plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

LIVE: Govt unveils plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

34 mins ago

Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences

Vatican: Pope Francis goes to hospital, cancels audiences

43 mins ago

Hipkins discusses Auckland infrastructure with business leaders

Hipkins discusses Auckland infrastructure with business leaders

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video