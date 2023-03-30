Environment
UN adopt historic climate resolution to hold nations accountable

35 mins ago
Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau speaks prior to a vote on a resolution aimed at fighting global warming, at the general assembly hall of the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York on March 29, 2023. (Source: AFP)

The countries of the United Nations led by the island nation of Vanuatu adopted what they called a historic resolution overnight calling for the UN's highest court to strengthen countries' obligations to curb warming and protect communities from climate disaster.

The resolution was adopted by consensus and Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau called it "a win for climate justice of epic proportions".

He reeled off a string of recent disasters including back-to-back Category 4 cyclones in his own country and record-breaking Cyclone Freddy that refused to leave southeastern Africa in recent weeks.

"Catastrophic and compound effects like this are growing in number," he said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he hoped the opinion, when issued, would encourage nations "to take the bolder and stronger climate action that our world so desperately needs".

Saudi Arabia and Iraq sought to soften the resolution saying it would increase the workload of the international court. Some 132 countries co-sponsored the resolution.

Vanuatu has not only faced the recent cyclones, it is also at risk of rising seas engulfing swathes of the islands. Scientists say both extreme weather and sea levels have worsened because of climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

The resolution specifically asks the court to pay particular attention to harms for small island nations.

Youth groups were also involved in the effort, citing the need to protect the planet for current and future generations.

The UN's International Court of Justice is the body's highest court and can provide "an advisory opinion on any legal question" asked by states, said Nilufer Oral, the director at the Centre for International Law at the University of Singapore.

While the opinion isn't binding, it would encourage states "to actually go back and look at what they haven't been doing and what they need to do" to address the climate emergency.

The resolution now goes to the International Court of Justice, to clarify climate obligations and then begin proceedings.

