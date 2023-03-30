New Zealand

rnz.co.nz

Students suffering, staff late amid dire Auckland bus shortage

12:27pm
An AT Metro bus at Auckland's Panmure Station (file image).

An AT Metro bus at Auckland's Panmure Station (file image). (Source: istock.com)

Some North Shore school students are getting detentions because their buses are late or do not show up at all.

By RNZ's Louise Ternouth

Some residents in Auckland's East Coast Bays say a severe shortage of buses is leaving people waiting for hours at bus stops.

Auckland Transport (AT) says the problem is a long standing shortage of drivers.

It was a full house at Mairangi Bay bowling club Monday night with public transport users sharing their bussing woes and seeking answers from AT.

Queues were building up the aisle as people lined up to get a word in.

Many were parents and students.

One woman was a solo parent and heavily reliant on the bus to get her son to Northcote College.

"The 83 is non existent during school hours, it just doesn't turn up... it's like a ghost bus... meanwhile I'm at work," she said.

Another person who worked at Long Bay College said public buses were constantly cancelled in the morning and the school bus was always full.

"Because there's no public bus all the kids are on that bus and it will drive by the kids.

"I go into school and tell them they will be late because they had to walk, but they still get a detention."

Safety was also a huge concern, one person said they were on a double decker recently when it had to make an emergency stop on the harbour bridge.

"I can tell you it's dangerous, my bruises are now easing."

Another woman said she was scared for her safety at night time.

"I like to get home before dark, especially if I'm alone or if I'm far from home and the bus cancellations have made that extremely risky."

Metro Services group manager Darek Koper was confident new changes to immigration settings and a $61 million investment from the government to boost wages, would fill the gaps.

He said the North Shore was a tricky area to attract local drivers to and to find accommodation for those coming from overseas.

When asked about school children being left on the road and late for school, Koper admitted it was concerning.

"I was disappointed to hear that reported we'll follow up on that and we will look at how we can prioritise school children to services even more."

Auckland Transport was pinning its hopes on September to be back at full capacity with drivers on the road.

rnz.co.nz

New ZealandTransportAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

Construction will begin on the new Waitematā Harbour connections in 2029, Transport Minister Michael Wood said.

16 mins ago

Cyclist critically injured in South Auckland crash

Cyclist critically injured in South Auckland crash

The crash took place just before 6:30am near the intersection of Walters and Grove Roads.

10:23am

Full video: Govt unveils plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

Full video: Govt unveils plans for second Auckland harbour crossing

8:55am

Hipkins discusses Auckland infrastructure with business leaders

Hipkins discusses Auckland infrastructure with business leaders

8:35am

Hipkins fast-tracking new Auckland harbour crossing construction

Hipkins fast-tracking new Auckland harbour crossing construction

8:24am

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge waves slam south coast

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge waves slam south coast

6:35am

0:30

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

A year out with Covid won't stop Jones' bid for fifth Olympics

A year out with Covid won't stop Jones' bid for fifth Olympics

7 mins ago

Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

Watch the New Zealander of the Year Awards 2023

11 mins ago

Manhunt for 'Facebook rapist' who faked fiery death, escaped prison

Manhunt for 'Facebook rapist' who faked fiery death, escaped prison

12 mins ago

Musk joins open letter to 'immediately pause' advanced AI work

Musk joins open letter to 'immediately pause' advanced AI work

16 mins ago

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

Five options for new Auckland harbour crossing revealed

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video