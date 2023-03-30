Students suffering, staff late amid dire Auckland bus shortage

Some North Shore school students are getting detentions because their buses are late or do not show up at all.

By RNZ's Louise Ternouth

Some residents in Auckland's East Coast Bays say a severe shortage of buses is leaving people waiting for hours at bus stops.

Auckland Transport (AT) says the problem is a long standing shortage of drivers.

It was a full house at Mairangi Bay bowling club Monday night with public transport users sharing their bussing woes and seeking answers from AT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Queues were building up the aisle as people lined up to get a word in.

Many were parents and students.

One woman was a solo parent and heavily reliant on the bus to get her son to Northcote College.

"The 83 is non existent during school hours, it just doesn't turn up... it's like a ghost bus... meanwhile I'm at work," she said.

Another person who worked at Long Bay College said public buses were constantly cancelled in the morning and the school bus was always full.

"Because there's no public bus all the kids are on that bus and it will drive by the kids.

"I go into school and tell them they will be late because they had to walk, but they still get a detention."

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety was also a huge concern, one person said they were on a double decker recently when it had to make an emergency stop on the harbour bridge.

"I can tell you it's dangerous, my bruises are now easing."

Another woman said she was scared for her safety at night time.

"I like to get home before dark, especially if I'm alone or if I'm far from home and the bus cancellations have made that extremely risky."

Metro Services group manager Darek Koper was confident new changes to immigration settings and a $61 million investment from the government to boost wages, would fill the gaps.

He said the North Shore was a tricky area to attract local drivers to and to find accommodation for those coming from overseas.

When asked about school children being left on the road and late for school, Koper admitted it was concerning.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was disappointed to hear that reported we'll follow up on that and we will look at how we can prioritise school children to services even more."

Auckland Transport was pinning its hopes on September to be back at full capacity with drivers on the road.

rnz.co.nz